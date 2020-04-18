The Duel | Zhang Jike vs Hou Yingchao | 2020 Premier League Challenge





18,Apr 2020: Zhang Jike comes out of retirement for 1 Match

After the official announcement of a «Premier League Challenge» between Zhang Jike and Hou Yingchao by zhibo.tv, it attracted extensive attention from the media and table tennis fans. At a time when the virus epidemic has caused global sports events are suspended, the match between the Grand Slam champion Zhang Jike and the 2019 China men’s singles champion Hou this “Premier League Challenge” undoubtedly becomes the most important event.

In order to make the competition more enjoyable and meet the broadcast needs, the concept of «limited time» is added just like in T2. However,

Zhang Jike and Hou, also put forward a number of modifications and suggestions.

