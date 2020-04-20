Newcastle Are The Premier League’s Richest Club 💰💰💰

PLEASE USE PROMO CODE – “TFT”
Fuck me state the obvious
Here is the lowdown on the facts Mohammed Bin Salman family wealth $1.4 trillion and Sheikh Monsour family wealth is $1 trillion, that's fact Google it and that's family wealth. Yes TRILLONAIRES.
The only person laughing is Mike Ashley with all the money he is taking to the bank as if he doesn't have enough.
If they do a city then obviously thats just bad football if they do worse than city as it ruin the league.
Newcastle with their new owners and their fanbase (1 team city) have the potential to be bigger than Man City and Chelsea in 20 years time
I'm a bit bitter, I'd prefer saudis over Glazers rn, piff-ting owners.
Ide love it,love it,,if they won fuck all
Everton fan just don't blow it on garbage like we did when we finally got money I like Newcastle spend alot of time up there lovley place quayside and jesmond lovley town centre aswell nice trips to Hexham and Northumberland good times
As a Man United Fan I'm happy that they bought Newcastle we do our business differently if the Gladzers start to really invest in the club we don't need oil money tainted with human rights issue it was tempting though with all that money but it wont be as easy as you would think we still have financial fair play rule in the EPL and in Europe so I'm not too worry Arsenal owners can be the 4th richest but Arsenal can't challenge Man united nor city so lets wait and see what happen next
Will be very happy…but only when there's an official statement, or they are on the pitch with a Newcastle scarf aloft! been burnt too many times!
I don't want another money club got city and Chelsea already
Terry – those that are talking about FFP restrictions need to wake up
There is no FFP for the next 2 years
Fair play im just interested in seeing who they buy.
Terry who works in accounts seems to think anyone can buy a club and spend what they want to be successful lmao, if this was the case there would be even more money in the game. Fair play newcastle, you now spend what you generate and dont keep the profits. Spending hundreds of millions is a complete fantasy
stars coming in
Am buzzin am a Newcastle fan know whats even better that insanely rich owners Ashley is away
happy for them…. FFP are important… as long as they follow the rules, good for them
I think its great for the premier league nearly every week there will be a top match surely thats a good thing
Well if you are brilliant enough . go and check city youtube channel. is more than 2.4 million subs. As a city fan am happy though. it takes away the oil this oil that pressure from my club.
As a Newcastle fan I hope we get this done
City already laid the plans … first you sign mercs then build from there … I expect them to be in the top 4 in 3-4 years and a title in 6-7 … fuck me top what now? I remember when it was a top 4.
The only thing getting fucked harder than Liverpool fans right now …
Oil prices …
About time we got a bit of success.
Awww cute Newcastle United are gonna be respected
where are u gonna get the money? oh I was cleaning out the sofa n found a billion dollar's 😂😂😂😂
FFP
We will support you from here, Will watch every single game and be a big fans of N.U. This Club deserve to be back to stages of Coronation 🏆🥇🥈🥉⚽️. 🇬🇧🇸🇦
Toon army 🤣
Happy for Newcastle
It still hasn't sunk in yet, I'm actually getting my club back⚪⚫❤
I’m happy for newcastle, the fans are spectacular and i have a lot of respect for them. The thing is the owners won’t be able to dump money into them like what happened with man city in 09 because of ffp, one thing for sure is that they’ll be showing a lot more ambition and look to upgrade the scouting, analysis, training grounds, and get in proper managers.
They’ll make a resurgence in a few years if they bring some proper football people like what man city did with ferrano, txiki etc.
Net worth doesn't correlate to how much an owner can spend mate. Net worth takes into consideration assets and such not liquid cash. This is being overhyped.
Terry mate these people are just haters man if this dude bought there club they’d be buzzing n dancing around man. 😂
We will return Newcastle to the Championships 🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦
I wish it could have been us who were owned by the Saudis.
Imagine United bieng worth over 300 Billion.
The Saudi Investment Fund headed by MBS is valued at 260B not 320B MBS and his hole family has a compiend welth of 2 trillon
Why is nobody buying Arsenal?????
Look this is great news for Newcastle however this doesn’t mean they can go out and spend a shit load straight away ffp will fuck them over if they do
More competition to. Only good for the league
The new potential owner owns the richest oil company in the world on top of other major companies
The title of this video should have been "Newcastle are now a terrorist owned club" Does the name Jamal Khashoggi ring any bells?
It's the pif mate this isn't going to be no man city it's a hedgfund management team that are there to make money 👌
Happy for them
It’s official Bin Salman is a murder
Responsible for jamal koshogi death 💀
As a arsenal fan I've always liked newcastle and the fans are always fantastic. Just don't be like City and start running round giving it the big time Charlie thinking you are the biggest club ever. Stay a good club