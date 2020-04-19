A brilliant curling effort from Danny Murphy won another Merseyside derby for the Reds at Goodison Park after Michael Owen had opened the scoring with a fine solo effort. David Unsworth levelled from the spot for Everton who had David Weir and Gary Naysmith sent off.
Enjoy more content and get exclusive perks in our Liverpool FC Members Area, click here to find out more:
Subscribe now to Liverpool FC on YouTube now and get notified when new videos land:
source Diseña la próxima camiseta de fútbol de tu equipo en nuestro configurador online! Colores, Logos, Dorsales, Nombres, todo incluído en el precio camiseta athletic bilbao 2018
43 thoughts on “Premier League Classic: Everton 1-2 Liverpool 01/02 | Murphy's curler beats nine-man Blues”
First
Sadio Mané 10
I feel bad for disabled people at Liverpool matches because all they can hear is 80,000 people telling them that they will never walk alone
FIRST!
15
ジェラードいいよなぁ
great video well never walk alone mo salah mo salah running down the wing salah salah the Egyptian king
EL TITULO DE LA PREMIER LEAGUE YA SE LO DEBERÍAN DAR AL LIVERPOOL 🔥
Lfc
why Liverpool don't buy kylian mbappe?
Hello me Liverpool fan
Türkiye turkiyeliyim beyler Brother
I'm actually early lol
Like: Salah
Comment:Mane
don't like
You mean 2002/3
COVID-19 = failed champion EPL 2020😬 wkwkwk
Long before Coutinho, we had Murphy.
This my stress relief that the prems stopped this is like a relief
Quote Bill Shankly: "There's two great teams in Liverpool. Liverpool FC and Liverpool reserves" 😁👌
RIP Mr Shankly. YNWA🙏
Viking 🇩🇰
I’m early finally love liverpool
Bonito recordar esa playera, la primera temporada que apoye a LFC. Maldito Owen.
Mo Salah and team
Go…go. Goal
will anfield be fitting 5g like tottenham hotspur stadium?? electromagnetic football fields meets deadly attraction.
Everton are forever in our shadow
Merseyside is red
That volley from Murphy at the end though, looked certain it hit the back of the net!
This is from the 02/03 season
I think you got the season wrong there; this is from 02/03. Diouf and Diao are on the pitch XD
Back to the time, when Steven Gerrard and Wayne Rooney were wonderkids 🔥🔥🔥
2002/2003
The date is wrong: this is from 2002-03, the 19th April 2003 to be precised.
I was born on the day this game happened
And carra says lovren is rash 😂
Think you'll find this is 02/03
Season 02/03
Liverpool: “We are winning the PL”
Coronavirus: “Hold my disease”
Jersey is not 01_02 is 02_04
Fun fact Neverton still haven't won a trophy since when this game took place 18/19 year's ago.
Allez Allez the world
Who are the team in blue
Dogs Of War 2
Ive looked back at these old Liverpool videos/games from 2003 under and noticed Danny Murphy being a vital playmaker and goal scorer in his Liverpool days. Clearly he was a great asset to the team. But being born in 92 I didn’t hear much about Danny being a Liverpool legend. Of course he is one but why weren’t he talked as much 🤷🏽♂️ baffles me
Y’all hate Owen, but he was so sick back then