Premier League Classic: Everton 1-2 Liverpool 01/02 | Murphy's curler beats nine-man Blues

A brilliant curling effort from Danny Murphy won another Merseyside derby for the Reds at Goodison Park after Michael Owen had opened the scoring with a fine solo effort. David Unsworth levelled from the spot for Everton who had David Weir and Gary Naysmith sent off.

  42. Ive looked back at these old Liverpool videos/games from 2003 under and noticed Danny Murphy being a vital playmaker and goal scorer in his Liverpool days. Clearly he was a great asset to the team. But being born in 92 I didn’t hear much about Danny being a Liverpool legend. Of course he is one but why weren’t he talked as much 🤷🏽‍♂️ baffles me

