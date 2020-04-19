Premier League Classic: Everton 1-2 Liverpool 01/02 | Murphy's curler beats nine-man Blues





A brilliant curling effort from Danny Murphy won another Merseyside derby for the Reds at Goodison Park after Michael Owen had opened the scoring with a fine solo effort. David Unsworth levelled from the spot for Everton who had David Weir and Gary Naysmith sent off.

