Gonzo looks at the reports that A September deadline has been made for finishing the season.
Live Chat open for usual West Ham banter.
36 thoughts on “Premier League season likely to be void | Deadline agreed | Gonzo Live”
Cheers gonzo you and geo give us some light in very dark times
I said this over a month ago in the comments Gonzo. I'm not claiming to be clever or prescient, it just seemed bleeding obvious. Football has spent the last month agonising over greed, fear, lack of reality and wishful thinking. They won't cancel it until it becomes theoretically impossible, but they WILL eventually have to accept the inevitable, or cancel NEXT season and they'd hate that way more.
Brilliant brotha.
Appreciate all u and Geo do
If I could sort the mess out created by cancelling the rest of the season (not voiding it) it would be to award Liverpool the title, scrap relegation from the Prem this season (even Norwich don't deserve to be relegated by default), promote WBA and Leeds. 3 promoted and 4 relegated for the next 2 seasons. 42 matches and 40 matches respectively. Majority of my football watching years had 22 clubs in top flight so it is doable. Remove Prem clubs from Carabao cup for 2 seasons to ease strain. Nothing is going to be ideal, but I could live with that.
It seems a minefield Gonzo. September will come round very quickly as you say. The pin ball machines in the background must help!
the WHO advice is to limit vitamin d dose to a max of 1000IU.. thats around 1 minute of sunshine – they should be ignored
Season finished.
No relegation throughout the leagues
Two promoted from championship down (west brom leeds) 22 team premiership next year . 4 relegated for the next two seasons. More games will help financially for next year.
Thoughts? Everyone is a winner, no losers
Keep up the good work gonzo !
Gonzo? Im a pretty basic, logical kind of lad so…… instead of voiding the football season, why not simply split the points between teams who have games in hand to date and “end the season” take it as being complete? Then standings are not affected , promotions and relegations still go ahead etc? Help. your opinion( which I value) would be appreciated. Great stuff Gonzo, be well.
Imho… if the season ends up getting
Canned … I'll be celebrating, we really looked prime candidates for relegation…
Its not good to rely on other teams for favorable results…
Lets be under no illusion we were going no where fast.
Wow imagine no football for 2 years , god I can't even get into train spotting as thers no trains ! IL have to create my own sport in the garden , the insect Olympic games who would win in a race an ant or a woodlouse! 🤔
If the season is voided, and I think it'll be voided nor cancelled with promotion and relegation. if they want to start next season. What happens to Bury? Will they be reinstated? Do Barrow get promoted? Or will the EFL hin up something else?
I'm hardcore. You went another 30 minutes after saying that too. I think Liverpool deserve the title; it would have taken a lot of bad luck for them to lose it. But this year will have an asterisk and that will result in some arse always spinning up Liverpool fans by saying they only won because the season didn't finish.
Totally agree, great to hear some realism Gonzo, nothing is happening for the foreseeable future, but when it comes back would players have to wear masks? Would they be in club’s colours? But the referees wear black masks?
Do not believe or trust what the world health organisation says they said it can't travel from person to person because china told them please dont listen to them
If we void the season and promote Leeds and WBA how would you feel if you were a Fulham supporter
A fine piece of work with that summation mate 👍🏻
On oasis of common sense in a desert of delusion (within the parallel universe that is top level football).
As you say, this bubble that football is in appears to be partly or maybe even wholly due to a grotesque over-estimation of its own importance in the grand scheme of things during this pandemic.
hammers chat keeping me sane ;lately!
Gonzo: "just 2 more minutes"
Me: *Looks at video… 43:20/1:14:20 🤔😂
Hello gonzo great info again, if they try to test players b4 games. If 6 players aside test positive do they play for games with less players. I believe there will be no more football this season its too risky. And for record wanted West Ham to stay up, love playing against you.
I wonder how many people suffered with this horrendous infection by attending the Cheltenham festival in March?? Who would know? No real information released so many people from different parts of the world? Formula one has been cancelled , Wimbledon tennis has been cancelled and that finishes mid July so any hope of any sport before that is definitely a no no . And of course when the figures start to go down ? Equates equal on my peak chart to about September to equal on the opposite side that was March ? So can't see any safe period before that ,with many people being together in one place, so no this year like Wimbledon tennis and Formula one , it is going to be a write off IMHO. And it's time the premiership owners fall in line with other sports and put people before money ???
I have a feeling that the season will be completed before September. July and August will provide enough time to play out 9 or 10 games. Then the new season can start in October, with no League Cup competition, winter break or play offs either. Finish the season by the third weekend in May 2021.
If the season is cancelled then go off the league standings were your at now is were u finished and then wait to see if there will be a next season and when it’s would start
The top doctor here in BC (Canada) has been absolutely outstanding and has done a tremendous job compared to most places. She said on Friday do not expect longhaul travel ie leave North America for 12-18 months. She has constantly said things ahead of everyone else which have been proved correct. In the UK you are being fed things a week at a time…
Always nail this fella. Those new reinfections in South Korea is game changer
Will social distancing not have to be in place to you have a vaccine
Japan just announced a double spike and covid is rising by 500 deaths a day after they thought they were over it
If it is scrapped, they must give Liverpool the title, they deserve it.
Cheers matey really enjoy yours and Geo’s content. It’s a a long way from Perth WA, it’s like a bit of home from home COYI’s👍
if football is resumed and liverpool win the title after 2 games then just watch all the scouse gits flaunt social distancing, they will be out in the streets hugging and celebrating with each other, they are not able to control themselves as has shown in the last 30 years of any issues to do with football
If Liverpool were not given the title, for what ever reason, everyone would refer to this as the 'season when Liverpool were robbed'. It might not be in the record books or on written on the trophy etc but we would all know. Also, if they were eventually awarded the trophy, it better be after the need for social distancing coz there's no way they wouldn't be dancing on the streets. Give it to them now and call it all a day. Momentum, fitness, training, tactics will all have been lost.
Gonzo, I hope I'm never subjected to torture, cos if they forced me to watch blokes with ridiculous nicknames play darts… I'd give up all our secrets in a heartbeat 😉
2020, the year of DIY
Spoken like a west ham fan
Appledore, come on down to Bude buy you one, sea pool for the kids.
too long, man…too long. entertaining though