Premier League season likely to be void | Deadline agreed | Gonzo Live





Gonzo looks at the reports that A September deadline has been made for finishing the season.

Live Chat open for usual West Ham banter.

Support us on Patreon:

Email us at hammerschat@gmail.com

You can find us here:

Our Forum:

Our Twitter:

Our Facebook:

Our Instagram:

OUR MOBILE APP

Apple:

Android:



source Equipamiento, ropa y calzado deportivo . Compra online ahora con los mejores descuentos. equipacion real sociedad niño