Game 9 features cricket’s own White Walker, Cheteshwar Pujara taking on the Isolation Premier League, with Gaurav Kapur in command.
Catch them talking about everything, from career highlights to chores.
20 Questions, 3 rounds, 100 runs.
You vs Your memory
Played in complete Isolation.
The #IsolationPremierLeague has commenced. How well do your favourite stars remember their own career highlights?
#StayHome #WithMe
27 thoughts on “Marathon Man Pujara | Isolation Premier League: Game 9 #StayHome”
We are loving all of your responses to the Isolation Premier League! How did you like Game number 9, if you liked this episode give us a big thumbs up and subscribe to Oaktree Sports so you don't miss an episode. For more of Cheteshwar Pujara and Gaurav Kapur check out the #breakfastwithchampions: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZKfaWDHAQH0&t=305s
Pls get Nehraji on the show
Ravindra jadeja ko bhi lelo
The background music is very distracting. Maybe toning it down a bit will help.
BG music was loud this episode
Am I the only one, or the background music is very loud and irritating.
I watched this episode at 12.05 night love from Pakistan
Most underrated player of indian team real talent
GK, pls bring Cheeku, Gabbar, Sir Jadeja and KL, pls these are my absolute favs…I was sick a couple weeks ago and crying in my bed, alone here in the US with my fam in India…used to watch your show and episodes of breakfast with champions to keep my spirits high during a completely hopeless situation… I really adore your show…lots of love and gratitude to you for you bring a lot of smiles to people not just in India but throughout the world..❤️❤️❤️
Dhoni sir ko lai ji isolation premire league
Score Update of Isolation Premier league –
9. Pujara – 90 (21)
8. Amit Mishra – 82 (21)
7. Zaheer Khan – 97 (21)
6. Ishant Sharma – 89 (21)
5. Suresh Raina – 89 (21)
4. Yuvraj Singh – 96 (20)
3. Yuzvendra Chahal – 88 (21)
2. R Ashwin – 92 (21)
1. Dinesh Karthik – 88 (21)
It looked fixed as the same as ipl 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Brother Please Bring BWC back starting with MSDhoni.
How about some international stars like Shane Warne or Ryan Ten Doeschate
Let's get the music out gaurav , you guys were doing just fine without it .
Apart from this this is just awesome entertainment 🙌👌
please bring dhoni in next episode
Hey Gaurav
I have been following your every show very rigorously and love each one of them. Just a small suggestion regarding this particular episode. The background music is not pleasing to ears. Earlier episodes do not have the same.
it's seem's that gavrav start watching Game of thrones in lockdown
Bring virat kohli and dhoni
The last guest should be Harsha Bhogle. The Man. The Myth. The Legend.
Bring rahul dravidd
Bhai question ans me maza nhi h
Do with virat
Fix lag rha hai
Nehra ji ko b le krr aao