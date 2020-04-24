The most brilliant flop in Premier League history | Oh My Goal

Posted on by Soccer Stories - Oh My Goal



The Premier League has seen the biggest names in football, but what happens when even the best players can’t find their footing? Juan Sebastian Verón was already a world class player in Serie A when he made the switch for Manchester United for a record-breaking transfer fee. But very soon, Verón proved to be out of his element at Old Trafford, and Rio Ferdinand knows the reason why.

—————————————

Like this video if you want to see more episodes and react in the comments section below.

—————————————

Don’t forget to turn on notifications so you don’t miss our latest videos.

Follow us:
YouTube – Soccer Stories – Oh My Goal:
YouTube – Oh My Goal – News:
YouTube – Oh My Goal:
YouTube – What The Hell? – Oh My Goal:
Facebook:
Instagram:
Twitter:

—————————————

© Oh My Goal – Jellysmack

source Cambiar ahora tu vieja equipación y compra aquí tu nueva camiseta de fútbol desde sólo Envíos gratis +35€. camisetas futbol 2019

33 thoughts on “The most brilliant flop in Premier League history | Oh My Goal

  6. I was enjoying this video until it involved Chelsea in an insulting way. You say they've made flop signings but they've made signings like Drogba, Ngolo Kante,Thiabut Courtois, Samuel Eto'o, Diego Costa and the sensational Eden Hazard. And talking about this season Chealsea are managing 3rd place with mostly youngsters due to the transfer ban. So I hope people dislike your future videos and hope you unsubscribe.😤

    Responder

  15. Top 10 biggest premier League flops.
    1. Eric maxime choupo Mouting.
    2. Asano. He was at Arsenal for 3 years and didn't even play 1 game.
    3. Juan Sebastián Veron.
    4. Angel Di Maria.
    5. Alberto moreno.
    6. Shkodran Mustafi.
    7. Falcao
    8. Sandro Ramirez
    9. Laurent Depoitre.
    10. Naby Keïta. Sorry Liverpool fans I love Keïta but I had to put him here.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *