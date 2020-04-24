The most brilliant flop in Premier League history | Oh My Goal





The Premier League has seen the biggest names in football, but what happens when even the best players can’t find their footing? Juan Sebastian Verón was already a world class player in Serie A when he made the switch for Manchester United for a record-breaking transfer fee. But very soon, Verón proved to be out of his element at Old Trafford, and Rio Ferdinand knows the reason why.

—————————————

Like this video if you want to see more episodes and react in the comments section below.

—————————————

Don’t forget to turn on notifications so you don’t miss our latest videos.

Follow us:

YouTube – Soccer Stories – Oh My Goal:

YouTube – Oh My Goal – News:

YouTube – Oh My Goal:

YouTube – What The Hell? – Oh My Goal:

Facebook:

Instagram:

Twitter:

—————————————

© Oh My Goal – Jellysmack



source Cambiar ahora tu vieja equipación y compra aquí tu nueva camiseta de fútbol desde sólo Envíos gratis +35€. camisetas futbol 2019