2019/20 Premier League Season According To Football Manager 2020

Posted on by HITC Sport



How will the 2019/20 Premier League season end? No one knows. So while we wait for an answer, we’ve used Football Manager 2020 to see what they think the table will look like. Will Liverpool dominate like in reality?
Sub to Elecspo:

source Las camisetas de fútbol de adidas se encuentran entre las preferidas de muchos equipos. Descubre por qué visitando nuestra colección en la web. camiseta deportivo 2018

37 thoughts on “2019/20 Premier League Season According To Football Manager 2020

  28. This simulation is kinda bad, you guys should simulate after manually inputting the current result of the season first to make it more realistic. Simulate last 9/10 games of the season and see how the season worked out.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *