PLEASE USE PROMO CODE – “TFT”
Download Hot Mic for FREE here:
App Store –
Google Play –
PLEASE USE PROMO CODE – “TFT”
Hot Mic will forever change the way sports fans are entertained during a game by offering choice in commentary. Whether you prefer funny, famous, fantasy-focused, fanatical, or female perspective, Hot Mic optionality puts fans in charge of their experience.
PLEASE USE PROMO CODE – “TFT”
Ways to follow & support TFT –
👊Support The Football Terrace by becoming a member –
🐤Twitter –
📷Insta –
📲Facebook –
We are Football Fan Media for real football fans, bringing you big match previews, post-match reaction, reviews, tactical analysis, player debate & fan media reviews/opinions.
Plus the breakdown and debunk all major transfer stories. #lfc #licerpool
source Una lista con los diseños de camisetas de futbol más feas de la historia tanto de la liga española como a nivel internacional. camisetas premier
22 thoughts on “Champions! Liverpool set to be announced as Premier League Champions”
Same as relegation how can they relegate teams who have a chane to stay up just dont make sense
Hi Terry, so statistically the only team that can catch Liverpool is Man City. What if Man City conceded the title?
Situation in the world is serious and looks like it will have lasting effects in all aspects of life and the world. Football Won’t and can’t be played unfortunately, closed doors or not. Cancelling is also tough, as an example, what if the team in 4th still has to play Liverpool and city but the team in 5th has already played them… so many potential challenges from teams. Really tough on promotion teams in lower league, I was definitely rooting for Coventry to go up and it doesn’t benefit the team I support but due to the virus, it has to go back to as you were at the start of this current season and try and just move on from there.
Just start up when its safe ffs it's nine/ten games not twenty jesus christ…
That caller "null and void screws everyone" no it doesn't. It benefits/rewards relegation and the likes of arsenal and spurs for failing this season. And punishes teams who have done well. Also voiding, the league will be banned from Europe, cost the league 100s of millions, plus the court cases to follow. No chance. Wishful thinking.
Dutch league aren't going against anything Uefa said. The Dutch government has banned sport until September leaving them no time to complete. Forcing them to conclude the season. Too close to Crown champions. Should of promoted 2 in their 2nd league tho.
They should do PPG from the last 10 games to take into account form more. PPG spread of the whole season just leaves everyone in the same position surely?
The only outcome should be one that protects EFL clubs, I hope that’ll involve Liverpool being champions but that’s a bonus. We must protect football and those clubs in the lower leagues who are in serious peril
I think Terry is just scared to piss off Liverpool fans.
Great news, I'm an Arsenal but im happy for them. They deserve it.
Fuck UEFA Belgium leauge finished early Scottish leauge finished early dutch league null and void…sporting merit is aload of bollocks….
you cant just say current positions stand as that would mean relegation and European spots decided on an unfinished season.
voiding means going back to the last full set of fixtures played, it is one of the fairest ways to do it for most clubs.
its not all about liverpool, if it can be played it should be but if it cant it should be voided rather than finishing the season without a full set of results.
How the heck can Liverpool FC be declared the EPL Champions with 1/4 of the season left unplayed?
Chelsea fan is the biggest moron
Listen to True geordie and what he said about fans bantering LFC because of the way we win the title or not he made it very clear you're all scum simple as rubbish the lot of you using the death of thousands to banter a club that's miles ahead of you anyway grow up.
Not mathematically champions so if they don't give the title to Liverpool. Then Liverpool should be the only english team in the champions league next season…seeing as they are the only team that have mathematically qualified.
Void it. Liverpool will win it next year anyway, not a fan but, they will. Miles ahead of everyone else
Man City won't be in it, whatever happens
It should be liverpool, arsenal, spurs, man utd in champions league
I’m a Liverpool fan but you speak a lot of sense.
So what if Liverpool won the 2 games required to win league. If u made the league void, could u then deny them the title?
We are only in April! Plenty of time to finish the league. Next season can start in November/December if necessary, just cancel the winter break, any other unnecessary breaks and play more 2 matches a week. If its the only way, make it that teams play each other once only next season.