Alexander-Arnold, Sterling, Jota and McNeil battle it out to be Champion! | EPL Invitational 2020





SUBSCRIBE ►

PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ►

Live coverage from the EPL Invitational tournament as footballers from all 20 Premier League clubs go head to head on FIFA 20! It’s Finals day and what a pair of semi-final matchups we have in store. First up it’s Trent Alexander-Arnold vs Raheem Sterling in Semi FInal 1 before Diogo Jota faces Dwight McNeil in Semi Final 2. Then it’s time for the final to decide who is your ePremier League invitational Champion.

Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ►

►TWITTER:

►FACEBOOK:

►WEBSITE:

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:

►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL:

►SKY SPORTS BOXING:

►SOCCER AM:

►SKY SPORTS F1:



source Puedes comprar todas las camisetas oficiales de fútbol en futbolmania, la tienda de las mejores camisetas de fútbol – Devolución gratis. equipacion borussia dortmund niño