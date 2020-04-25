Alexander-Arnold, Sterling, Jota and McNeil battle it out to be Champion! | EPL Invitational 2020

Posted on by Sky Sports Football



SUBSCRIBE ►
PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ►
Live coverage from the EPL Invitational tournament as footballers from all 20 Premier League clubs go head to head on FIFA 20! It’s Finals day and what a pair of semi-final matchups we have in store. First up it’s Trent Alexander-Arnold vs Raheem Sterling in Semi FInal 1 before Diogo Jota faces Dwight McNeil in Semi Final 2. Then it’s time for the final to decide who is your ePremier League invitational Champion.

Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ►
►TWITTER:
►FACEBOOK:
►WEBSITE:

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL:
►SKY SPORTS BOXING:
►SOCCER AM:
►SKY SPORTS F1:

source Puedes comprar todas las camisetas oficiales de fútbol en futbolmania, la tienda de las mejores camisetas de fútbol – Devolución gratis. equipacion borussia dortmund niño

25 thoughts on “Alexander-Arnold, Sterling, Jota and McNeil battle it out to be Champion! | EPL Invitational 2020

  5. Why is no one talking about how many times Trent does weak passes and stuff. For me that’s the main reason he lost. Sure everyone does weak passes but Trent sometimes looks for the wrong man and just gets caught on the counter but then again it’s FIFA.

    Responder

  23. Soooo raheem scores two early because the game lagged. Then hits the post twice on clear chances only to concede immediate back2back goals from trent, followed by a kickoff rebound goal on the very first possession of extra time. Lol Fifa is such a terrible game. it's hilarious watching the commentators cheesing for the EA-sponsored content while the players are clearly over it after an absolute horror show.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *