Watch as Trent Alexander-Arnold came from 2-0 down to beat Manchester City forward and England teammate Raheem Sterling in the ePremier League invitational semi-final.
42 thoughts on “ePremier League Invitational: Liverpool 3-2 Man City | Trent's brilliant semi-final comeback”
Raheem sterling looks so difrent since lockdown
lol why do I keep watching these?
Too desperate for sport
A lesson from a proper Scouser 😁🤣
Snake got so mad hahaha
"A bit of a connectivity issue were trying hard to resolve" what could you possibly be trying to do to resolve it 🤣
6:46 "I think he's got more better…"
Good english has went…
4:27 The only way Agüero can score at Anfield: Virtually AND a freakin BS pen!
R.I.P Sterling
17:02 sterling was a victim of a fifa 20 shambles. But other than that s good game TAA brought it home👍🏾
日本人のコメント見かけないけど、めっちゃ夢の対決やんこれ。。。
Dam sterling cant even beat liverpool with city on fifa
Liverpool beating man city again….hhhhmmmm seen that before in reality
Only way aguero scores at anfield
Klopp must have called Trent at the halftime for his teamtalk.
Liverpool is super comback.😂more more and more.
Ter comeback dengan sadis😂😂😂
Arnold my boy! He can deliver irl or fifa like it's just a walk at the park.
Trent kick off glitched him hahahahaha
2-2
Ok Fight game near konami
Commentary is dreadful wish they would shut up
You Know Im Think Salah should be 93 in FIFA 20
Great to see Judas eating his words🤣. That must have hurt, always great to see Judas in pain.
Well done Liverpool🏟 at anfild
I didn't know it was at anfild
What’s with Liverpool and Semi Finals come back? 😎❤️
kuy
Dirty formation from raheem sterling 😂😂 got his eye wiped
in game or real life..same bro..still cant beat Liverpool hahaha
LIVERPOOL IS THE BEST CLUB IN THE WORLD
trent your the best sorry sterling🤪
your good but i support liverpool
👌👌
The commentator really needs to shut up or at least pipe it down a bit
Fab to see the one that wanted to leave to a better club,, is in club that are inferior 2nd or 3rd,, be careful of what you wish for
He looks well gutted,,LOL
From a kopite
I am here to say Goodbye to the Group, which i love so much😭💔❤ my girlfriend says i am in this group every 20 seconds, and can't stand it anymore we argued and she told me to choose between her or the group. So i will be offline for a while while i pack her bags and get her an uber!
I will be right back…..
Must have BT broadband.
КраСава Санёчек :)0)))
Hahahahaha can't even beat Trent on fifa 😂😂😂😂
yes that's what you get city of laughing at us at first, this is your revenge LOLZ