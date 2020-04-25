ePremier League Invitational: Liverpool 3-2 Man City | Trent's brilliant semi-final comeback

Posted on by Liverpool FC



Watch as Trent Alexander-Arnold came from 2-0 down to beat Manchester City forward and England teammate Raheem Sterling in the ePremier League invitational semi-final.

