Take a look back at Nicolas Anelka’s prolific 2008/09 season where he secured the Golden Boot, beating Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo by 1 goal.
33 thoughts on “Nicolas Anelka's Golden Boot Winning Season | All 19 Goals | Premier League 2008/09”
Legend
10:39 What a way to be a top scorrer!
Cool goal scorer. Love him then.
What a man Drogba was, teeing up Anelka when he could just shoot. Top class
Rugged
Anelka was always underrated, in the same way but more so than Berbatov. Very intelligent players.
Is that Kobe Bryant
This video shows how unselfish Drogba was, too. Had a couple great passes, touches, assists. Great Partnership. Great two strikers to have at a club.
One of my favourite strikers, amazing finisher
Probably the weakest golden boot in the premier league history 🚽🚽
Perfect timing
Perfect finishing
Typical poacher
And he had a pretty good shot as well
A real number 9
so a substitute got the golden boot?
Anelka was a superb forward. Strong, could dribble, hold up, lay off, head, good shot on him, and that last goal was world class! How many players played for City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid??
King of chip shot 🔥
Je suis sa petite fille
Backed him that season to be top scorer.25-1!! Took it to the last game though!! Stunner to finish off!!
Best till last 😉
This guy in PES2008 was sth unforgettable
loved the diamond at chelsea drogba and anelka up front with lamps behind them what a squad
VAR would ruin this guy
5:03 thats an inzaghi typical goals
Saw some amazing football from Malouda in this too, seriously underrated as an ex player for us
Really amaze back then player not too selfish
glad that Anelka had a good time at Chelsea. Back then, he should have stayed with Arsenal instead of going to Madrid and destroy his career or he would have been a better top class striker.
No pen… Golden Boot Wow.🔥😍
Looking back at anelkas Chelsea career he had no business missing that CL pen
He missed your champions League penalty 💩💩💩 player. YNWA mane the best African.
Anelka will and always be an enigma.
One of my favourite players.
His presence, wit in the box, composure, pace and skill.
He has a distinct style and attitude about him.
I think he was respected amongst his fellow professionals.
Great player 👊
Good old days
Anelka was a baller!
He played in India for mumbai city 😘
What a shirt that is!! Good times ❤️
Prolific and lethal Anelka one of my favorite strikers