Nicolas Anelka's Golden Boot Winning Season | All 19 Goals | Premier League 2008/09

Take a look back at Nicolas Anelka’s prolific 2008/09 season where he secured the Golden Boot, beating Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo by 1 goal.

ABOUT CHELSEA FOOTBALL CLUB
Founded in 1905, Chelsea Football Club has a rich history, with its many successes including 5 Premier League titles, 8 FA Cups and 1 Champions League, secured on a memorable night in 2012. Famous former Blues include Peter Osgood, Gianfranco Zola, Dennis Wise, John Terry, Didier Drogba & Eden Hazard.

  13. Anelka was a superb forward. Strong, could dribble, hold up, lay off, head, good shot on him, and that last goal was world class! How many players played for City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid??

  24. glad that Anelka had a good time at Chelsea. Back then, he should have stayed with Arsenal instead of going to Madrid and destroy his career or he would have been a better top class striker.

  28. Anelka will and always be an enigma.
    One of my favourite players.
    His presence, wit in the box, composure, pace and skill.
    He has a distinct style and attitude about him.
    I think he was respected amongst his fellow professionals.
    Great player 👊

