Champions! UEFA says the Premier League title should go to Liverpool whether the season is finished or not
37 thoughts on “Champions! Liverpool set to be announced as Premier League Champions (REPORTS)”
Asterisk trophy…. will never be respected or taken seriously.
Common sense prevails!! Liverpool.. for LIFE ..
YNWA!!
Fact if they don’t Void the Premier League & vecant the title.
If they don’t the so called injection of money would not be given to clubs it will end up being used in court fees & lawyers fees cause if they hand Liverpool the title Man City will sue Liverpool the EPL & FA over them getting the title.
Then teams like Man Utd Wolves Sheffield United Spurs & Arsenal over European places.
Then Bournemouth Aston Villa & Norwich will sue over relagation.
Then Leeds Utd West Brom & Fulham will sue over not being permitted.
While voiding the season cuts that out cause it means the season never happened so no champions no relagation & no permitting fair for everyone.
Plus the UEFA President said from day on publicly that unless a team has mathematically won their respective titles they shouldn’t be crowed champions.
In that Liverpool don’t win the title cause they are 25 points clear with Man City having 30 points left to play for so they didn’t Mathematically win the title cause they needed 6 points to Mathematically win the league which they can’t because I won’t be restarted because government won’t give them permission to print a sample.
So voiding the League is the only way they can stop all of the leagal action that would drag on into the Euros & the 21/22 season
Thoroughly deserved weldone no free passes for those teams trying to sneak into europe👏👏
Dutch league is stopped but the teams will remain in the position they are in now and those teams in Europe positions will go to Europe competition so if prem done that then lfc city Leicester and Chelsea would get top 4
*Champions
The fairest for every club is finish the season when it’s possible to be completed let everybody have what they deserve that’s what the prem should do
If you finish 5 th you deserve 5th
Well city have a ban let’s see what happens there before any one talks
Current Form or void are the options
Arsenal fans calls and says on merit youll get ucl? Are u fkn high?
Void would mean player match appearances metrics need to be rolled back from their career stats. So for instance Martinelli technically would then officially have 0 EPL matches, goals and assists which would be a crime.
A way to prevent a voiding is a club publicly saying Ajax players are worth what they were a year back as none of their performances count as voided. Signal any league voiding will apply same logic. Player value increases didn't count because their stats voided too….clubs care about their player values with summer approaching especially selling clubs.
Simple facts liverpool have NOT won the league FACT…. its unfortunate admittedly but until the points are accumulated they cant be handed things they havent won…
Even bin dipping for titles now smh 🥴
https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league-return-closer-talks-over-showing-all-92-remaining-fixtures-on-tv-a4423846.html?amp
Null and void it everyone start it again.. The whole other argument of liverpool and United or other fringe teams are self-indulgent. Cl can do what they want coefficient or a larger play off round is up to them. Etc. Pl games were played so stats remain but end of season results are null and voided.
The other day on here you were telling people they were stupid if they thought the league couldn't be voided. Now you are telling us it was never going to happen. You mate… are a COCK!
If liverpool are denied the title because they havent mathetically won it then they be the only team to qualify for the champions league because they're the only team mathematically over the line
If season is null and void. What happens to players contracts. Before the season aubameyang had 2 seasons left on his contract. If season is void would aubameyang still have 2 seasons left
How the heck can Liverpool FC be declared the EPL Champions with 1/4 of the season left unplayed? Bollocks.
The bitter hatred is massive
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
The Dutch league was only null and void because there was 0 points between 1st and 2nd place, in the PL Liverpool are like 25 points clear…
I can understand Terry's view on the banter perspective,but it's refreshing to her his view on fairness.
Respect, where it's due.I might even subscribe.
Thekid brought up some top points
33:33
So put yourself in a Liverpool fans shoes…….. 30 years since a title, yes I agree life is more important than one season of football. 25 points clear says enough, so why not just find a way to finish the league??? All these so called bleeding hearts for lower teams all of a sudden is just hypocritical nonsense.
I don’t want to be handed the title, I want to finish the season, when possible and all will be fair🤷🏻♂️🤷🏻♂️🤷🏻♂️
Liverpool 18
Covid 19
How would giving the title to Ajax on goal difference be sporting merit?
Liverpool have won the league by sporting merit. It's probably the only thing that can be decided by sporting merit.
That Chelsea guy is loony. No matter what the argument on perspectives you can tell he just doesn’t want liverpool to win. Lol all of what terry said goes through one ear and out the other
If the league is declared null and void like all these salty fans want then Liverpool will be the only club in the Champions League next season. No other team is mathematical qualified for CL besides Liverpool. Anyway, there is no such thing as voiding the season.
Arsenal supporters are wankers Liverpool have won the league haters
Chelsea twat
Some people are so stupid yes Liverpool deserves the league because every other team has been crap! BUT the league will be void the government will not allow the season to carry on behind closed doors or not!!!! Season is done we be luck to see the start of next season very lucky!
if any one thinks liverpool shouldnt get handed the title then your just a salty fan and your hate for a club exceeds the love of football , if any team was 25 points clear , and even if they are a rival club , you cant deny them the league
Whatever happened in the Dutch league means fuck all… The premier league has so much money involved in it compared to the Dutch league, the Dutch league has more leeway to void there league #1 bcuz the top 2 teams were on similar points or one point seperating them…Liverpool are 25pts clear its over! They won the league in December for christ sakes.. It's insane to think they won't be awarded the title but the top 4 and relegation spots will be easier to void the season for but crowning Liverpool will be a requirement.
I havnt been on this trashy channel for a while, mainly because it has become a TMZ sort of tabloid site for football news. However, it delights me to see all the salty sad deluded fans praying that Liverpool are not handed the title. Mmmmmmmm tasty tearssss