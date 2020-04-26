KEVIN DE BRUYNE | RAINING GOALS | EVERY PREMIER LEAGUE GOAL SCORED | MAN CITY





Man City signed the Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne from German side Wolfsburg for a club record £55m.

Left foot, right foot, it makes no difference to him as the Belgian Prince shows here in his impressive displays whilst notching up 31 goals in the Premier League to date!

Here’s to many more!

SUBSCRIBE!

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Benjamin Mendy and the rest of Pep Guardiola’s team.



source Troba Fútbol Equipaciones y camisetas. Entrega y devolución gratuitas. camisetas de futbol antiguas baratas