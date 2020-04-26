Man City signed the Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne from German side Wolfsburg for a club record £55m.
Left foot, right foot, it makes no difference to him as the Belgian Prince shows here in his impressive displays whilst notching up 31 goals in the Premier League to date!
Here’s to many more!
32 thoughts on “KEVIN DE BRUYNE | RAINING GOALS | EVERY PREMIER LEAGUE GOAL SCORED | MAN CITY”
The best midfielder in the world now
actually is the best player in the world
Is he going to leave the Man city after this season ???????
Toure and De Bruyne together shoulda be illegal🔥
Best midfielder right now in the world KDB
best of The world
I miss this man
Stopping KDB's vision, pass, cross, shot, dribbling is a nightmare for defenders and goalkeepers. Truly one of the legendary midfielder of this decade. 😊💙💙
The best midfielder in the world
Where would you guys be without the assassin ?
Kevin De Bruyne is sensational, magnificent and phenomenal player
He is my favourite player at Manchester City.
The power he has on that weak foot is ridiculous
Beast
If the season would have finished out KDB would've broken the record for most assists in one season. He was so close, only 4 off from Thierry Henry's 20
I like de bruyne17 so much💙
His physique is underrated the last few seasons, he looks prime physical fitness right now
king of finess shots🎯
4:48 Goalkeeper said:”wtf??”
Thank god ,kevin got coach like pep that can improve his player
No weak foot
Devastating long shot
Always placed well in the corner
Fantastic player
Best midfielder in the last years
He can do EVERYTHING
The best midfielder in the world❤🔥
Nice video, but would be better if the camera angles doesn’t keep changing….
De Bryuen is a SQUEEZER⚽️
1:15 top goal
They sais he deserve PFA Player of the Year. 😄
This man didn't deserve even his club's best player
Look at Kevin De Bruyne man so great striker
Hi Fans!!! Is there anyone on here that's associated with Man City? I have a Birthday surprise I'm trying to organise but i need your help. Thank you – Lisa
Most of his goals come from outside the box