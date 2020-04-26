Round 1 – Multiple choice – 5 points
Round 2 – Higher or lower – 5 points
Round 3 – Missing name round – 5 points
Round 4 – Connect the dots – 9 points
Round 5 – Miscellaneous round – 14 points
Total = 38 points
21 thoughts on “Premier League Pub Quiz | Episode Five”
Bonus Question: Which player took the most corners in the 2019 calendar year?
Wk 1 – 19/38
Wk 2 – 22/38
Wk 3 – 27/38
Wk 4 – 24/38
Wk 5 – 24/38 (Not a fan of the higher or lower game to be honest, didn't mind the missing name game.)
15 points, sad
this was quite difficult scored 15
28/38, quite happy with that. Although the higher/lower round was quite difficult….overall score suffered due to that.
Today I fail mesery 😢😢😢😢 11
34/38😭😭😭i should have done better mate
I'm sure the comments have already said it, but it needs to be said again: bring back the Who Am I round. Higher or lower was such a bore. Didn't test my knowledge, more of my luck.
Hey premier league, it would be great for people like me who are trivia buffs and love pub quizzes if you guys can start doing 2 or 3 pub quizzes a week. It's a great thing that you guys have done organising this phenomenon that is the premier league pub quiz, but i believe there should be more pl pub quizzes a week.
Had a stinker, 16 p, last week 30 danm
Episode 1 – 19/38
Episode 2 – 31/38
Episode 3 – 21/38
Episode 4 – 22/38
Episode 5 – 25/38
16. Rubbish
Favourite round gone 🙁 (who am i)
Did anyone else just assume that the three different players faces morph into one was current players playing in the prem?. Am i wrong in saying it always been active prem players/managers? Thought it was howard and friedel but guessed others that still plays. Plus the higher and lower round should be arround goals & assists not running distances.
13😬
Prefer who am I over "Higher or lower". Like the new fill in the gap round though.
Bring back what happenes next round
If this guy actually did a pub quiz he would get slaughtered, one of the most boring people i've ever had the pleasure of listening too.
4/38 and guessed 380 for the tiebreaker. My worst score yet 🤯
27/38
Please bring back "Guess the Player" on popular demand. "Higher or Lower" Round was definitely not half as interesting.
In general, need a healthy balance between Statistics and Trivia. Last episode was so Statistics heavy.