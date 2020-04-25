Live coverage of Trent Alexander-Arnold vs Diogo Jota in the final of the ePremier League Invitational as Jota of Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Alexander-Arnold, representing Liverpool, 2-1 at FIFA 20.
39 thoughts on “Alexander-Arnold 1-2 Jota | Liverpool vs Wolves | ePremier League Invitational FINAL | FIFA 20”
Raúl jimenez even at FIFA he still been a best as real life<3
Liverpool can’t win the PL even in console. 🤣
Liverpool still cant win the Premier League haha
Jota playing well as Arnold.
Congratulations for Jota and wolves.💪💪👍😂💯🖤
Why would you put the result on the title and spoil the game for the people who havent seen it.
17:45 millions… 🙄
Lol imagine if jota used LFC he would've leathered him 😂
Yo me chingo a los dos en fifa 😂
😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
Even more impressive that Jota beat them all using Wolves, who are miles behind Liverpool on the game.
What moron put the score in the title
Your doing great trent!!!!
Diego jota should be nicknamed the wolves of fifa
More fifa….Less commentary
Fácil.
As usual Alexander Arnold bad loser😅..well played jota❤
Jota is obviously the better player for me
Love how tilt trent is😂😂😂😂😂🙌
You would think that these footballers will have better cameras than owning potatoe camrea
Lol no one is acknowledging that Jota has the weaker team in wolves & still managed to win. He's far superior to Trent & I think Trent knows that
Diogo diago diago diago
Yes go Wolverhampton 😘😁😜
Lil puta de jota
Oh TAA baby why I felt he was gonna cry 😂😂 sorry, guys but I can't control my laugh I mean it's just a FIFA game..really really our players are so pure and passionate 😍ynwa
millions of people watching
Even in fifa they lost epl 😂😂
Tbf this was a good game.
Jota’s defense is unbeatable. Good game
Is jota in the toilet
Let's go jottttttttaaaaaaaaaaaaa siiiiiiiii
Why you gotta ruin it with the score I couldn't watch it live so I watched the live stream late and then a notification coming up saying the score
Jimenez moves like a truck , wp jota
TAA looks like a fucking kid dealing with that defeat Lmao
Jota the better player in the latter stages of the Finals. Trent could've won it if not for Firminho skying it. Jota came back cool, calm in the extra minutes, and it showed.
Congratulations Wolves! Well played Jota!
Trent:dosent skip celebration
Jota:I am about to ruin this mans whole carrer
Is anyone arsed
Lost EPL in FIFA. 😂
Liverpool bottle every trophy
Unlucky Trent you did good to get to the final
Congratulations Jota for the win,I like Wolves they impressive team.