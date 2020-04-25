Alexander-Arnold 1-2 Jota | Liverpool vs Wolves | ePremier League Invitational FINAL | FIFA 20

Posted on by Premier League



Live coverage of Trent Alexander-Arnold vs Diogo Jota in the final of the ePremier League Invitational as Jota of Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Alexander-Arnold, representing Liverpool, 2-1 at FIFA 20.

Subscribe to the official Premier League YouTube channel:
Premier League website:
Follow the Premier League on Instagram:
Follow the Premier League on Twitter:
Like the Premier League on Facebook:
Play Fantasy Premier League:
To license Premier League match footage:

#ePremierLeagueInvitational #ePremierLeague #PremierLeague

source Diseña la próxima camiseta de fútbol de tu equipo en nuestro configurador online! Colores, Logos, Dorsales, Nombres, todo incluído en el precio manchester united equipacion 2019

39 thoughts on “Alexander-Arnold 1-2 Jota | Liverpool vs Wolves | ePremier League Invitational FINAL | FIFA 20

  24. Oh TAA baby why I felt he was gonna cry 😂😂 sorry, guys but I can't control my laugh I mean it's just a FIFA game..really really our players are so pure and passionate 😍ynwa

    Responder

  34. Jota the better player in the latter stages of the Finals. Trent could've won it if not for Firminho skying it. Jota came back cool, calm in the extra minutes, and it showed.

    Congratulations Wolves! Well played Jota!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *