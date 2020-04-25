Live coverage of Trent Alexander-Arnold vs Raheem Sterling in the ePremier League Invitational semi-finals as Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool beat Sterling, representing Manchester City, 3-2 (golden goal) at FIFA 20.
Subscribe to the official Premier League YouTube channel:
Premier League website:
Follow the Premier League on Instagram:
Follow the Premier League on Twitter:
Like the Premier League on Facebook:
Play Fantasy Premier League:
To license Premier League match footage:
#ePremierLeagueInvitational #ePremierLeague #PremierLeague
Your safety online
Visit the Child Exploitation and Online Protection website for confidential support if something has happened online which has made you feel unsafe, if you are worried about someone else or to report online abuse. (
You should contact the Police by calling 999 if you or anybody else is in any sort of danger.
Visit CEOP’s Thinkuknow website for advice and guidance on safe surfing and staying safe online for example when using mobile phones, blogs, social media, chatting, online gaming and emailing. (
You can also visit the Premier League safeguarding page for more information. (
source Equipamiento, ropa y calzado deportivo . Compra online ahora con los mejores descuentos. juventus equipacion 2018
33 thoughts on “Alexander-Arnold 3-2 Sterling | Liverpool vs Man City | ePremier League Invitational | FIFA 20”
15:50 who saw the cabenit on the far left open
TAA is the boss.
First of all I am a Liverpool fan as I have predicted before Trent vs jota and this final Will be ours come Trent #YNWA
Liverpool fans should milk this victory because the league isn’t yours this season 😜🥺😂😂
the whole thing is horrendous, lag, commentary and the fact millionaire footballers have such bad web cams, WTF get an iphone!
Signature Liverpool win
if these guys commentated on a real game id mute the tv
Commentary is go shite
That last goal tells you all you need to know about the FIFA algorithm. If you get beat on the wings, unless you do something amazing defensively or your opponent fluffs his lines, it’s going to be a goal
should've been bissaka vs Sterling instead🤣
I have better connection this guys
4:50 penelty given against joe Gomez, do u mean Trent Alexander Arnold 😬
#YNWA
17:02
guess liverpool can only win something in fifa
Klopp: BOOM!
Pep: NANI?
Sterling was playing from the kitchen that is why he lost.
I can call this one I actually cant call it and I am not making any predictions actually I am I predict goals … wow the insights … football please comeback soon
I'd rather listen to the official commentary.
bet them in fifa and real life ynwa
4-0 Barcelona all over again
Arnold won with kick off and rebound, lol. just as much luck on fifa like in the league
Hi everyone fifa world
Sterling can’t defend good on fifa but he’s decent attacking treats
You know they are gonnna be talking so much shit at the next training
Bet the players have muted those muppets on commentary
It’s just a reflection of reality 😂. YNWA 🏆
Good jobs,taa……!!
What a good goal sterling
After listening to these guys commentate I have even more respect for commentators like Martin Tyler 🙌🏾
Muted
Imagine the disgusted look on Roy Keane’s face, “they’re grown men, they’re professional footballers and all they’re doing is playing a video game. It’s a disgrace.”
Alexander-arnold 🏆🏆🏆 #1