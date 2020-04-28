Premier League Poker III from Mill’s Studio, London, recorded in 2008!
12 thoughts on “Premier League Poker 3 E12”
Funny listening to Devilfish think he's some kind of poker genius. Like so many of the original poker TV stars, he was nothing special….especially by today's standards. Benefited from playing when only 26 people knew how to play well. Doubt he could beat a standard 5/5 casino game nowadays, if was still alive. Ditto 75% of the 2000-2012 stars.
first comment #5
Lol
R.I.P. Devilfish….
ANYONE KNOW WHAT YEAR THIS WAS , THE FISH DIED ON THE 06.042015
Devilfish has turned into a crabby old f….. hasn't he. And Phil is so in love with himself. Phil you're out!!! Stupid!!!
J.C plays some beautiful poker.
These have been great , thanks for uploading. RIP DevilFish.
Do they buy in for something? Whats the price?
Why do you always muffle the table talk, so annoying
Why Medic??🤣🤣
47:44 …oh Phil😂😂😂