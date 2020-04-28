We didn’t know it then, but when Tim Cahill slotted the fourth goal in a comfortable win over Fulham on 28 April 2012, it would be his 68th and final goal in an Everton shirt, with the Socceroos legend leaving for New York Red Bulls that summer. Also on the scoresheet on a fine afternoon at Goodison Park were the in-form Nikica Jelavic and Marouane Fellaini. Also features a superb save from Tim Howard to deny his USMNT teammate Clint Dempsey! Subscribe for more Premier League classics:
Follow us on Facebook:
Follow us on Twitter:
Follow us on Instagram:
Welcome to the Official Everton Football Club YouTube channel. We’ll offer fans real insight into life at Goodison Park, USM Finch Farm and on the road with the Blues.
source Camisetas de futbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños. camiseta manchester city
15 thoughts on “TIM CAHILL'S LAST EVERTON GOAL! | PREMIER LEAGUE CLASSIC: EVERTON 4-0 FULHAM | 28 APRIL 2012 |”
Everton❤
Siiuuuuuuuu
Like if Liverpool is blue
loved it
Remember this game like it was yesterday! UTFT 🔵
ArchieRKO Everton
3:34 what a save
Tim Howard> Alison
Jelavić legend for Everton
What a fucking save
Jelavic was a beast
We always seem to be in unbelievable form at the end of the season but choke in cup competitions. The losses to Wigan and Liverpool were when we were in solid league form. We lost once ag goodison in the whole league seaosn and then we lose 3 nil to a team relegated that season?
Okay, i'm gonna cry right now haha good times
I would be more inclined to watch if I didn’t know the final score from the start.
Sat in the posh seats for this game few rows behind Kenwright was a good day prefer the Gwlady tho with a warm carling at half time