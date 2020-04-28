TIM CAHILL'S LAST EVERTON GOAL! | PREMIER LEAGUE CLASSIC: EVERTON 4-0 FULHAM | 28 APRIL 2012





We didn't know it then, but when Tim Cahill slotted the fourth goal in a comfortable win over Fulham on 28 April 2012, it would be his 68th and final goal in an Everton shirt, with the Socceroos legend leaving for New York Red Bulls that summer. Also on the scoresheet on a fine afternoon at Goodison Park were the in-form Nikica Jelavic and Marouane Fellaini. Also features a superb save from Tim Howard to deny his USMNT teammate Clint Dempsey!

