Premier League Classic: Norwich City 0-3 Liverpool | Incredible 45-yard Suarez strike

Posted on by Liverpool FC



On this day in April 2012, Luis Suarez produced the most incredible hat-trick for the Reds against Liverpool at Carrow Road. His brilliant 45-yard strike the pick of the bunch.

Enjoy more content and get exclusive perks in our Liverpool FC Members Area, click here to find out more:

Subscribe now to Liverpool FC on YouTube now and get notified when new videos land:

source Análisis a los cambios de equipación más sorprendentes de los equipos de fútbol. camiseta sevilla 2018 barata

27 thoughts on “Premier League Classic: Norwich City 0-3 Liverpool | Incredible 45-yard Suarez strike

  25. My feeling was complicated to see this man
    One side still love his way to strike againts opponents goalie
    Otherside i never forget his goal celebration against LFC last season
    Its wasnt show his love to LFC…

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *