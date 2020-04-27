Klopp Rings Mbappe’s Dad & Premier League Return | Liverpool Daily News LIVE

Posted on by Redmen NEWS



Klopp Rings Mbappe’s Dad & Premier League Return | Liverpool Daily News LIVE

Ross and Jack are here with today’s Liverpool news and rumours including reports saying that Mbappe’s dad was contacted by Klopp, the Premier League’s return & Coutinho’s 3 options (including Everton… maybe…)

Klopp rang Mbappes da

Coutinho could go to Everton

Premier League return timetable

PLUG – Martin Kelly interview

Arsenal ahead of Liverpool to sign Willian 

People needed for PL return 

37 thoughts on “Klopp Rings Mbappe’s Dad & Premier League Return | Liverpool Daily News LIVE

  1. during the lock down, I watch Liverpool highlight from time to time…it's it's so sad to watch there's always milion chances…and either it's salah shooting into the stands or salah shooting into the stands, when he has a team mate in much better position, Salah=>Madrid, Mbappe in

  3. The question I ask is if this is the time to start the Anfield road end extension, if as they say there will be games until the new year behind closed doors, then build it now and no one will miss out

  7. People saying they'd rather 3 or 4 players for 150 million than 1 player, why? The squad we have now is the perfect size. Why would you add 3 or 4 players rather than add 1 world class starter which is the only level of player that improves us? Same as fergie done every year for Man U. We have no need to sign 4 players. I trust our squad and would love to see 1 maybe 2 maximum world class signings!

  10. I frankly don't want Mbappe at Liverpool, especially because he will cost us too much, both in transfer fee and salary. Also, because he will definitely leave for Real in a few years. I would rather get Timo Werner and Jaden Sancho. Having Sancho and Werner will set us up for years to come.

  12. In france they are suggesting that their league finishes regardless, so finish in it NovemberDecember if needed. Then start the new season in the new year…. its an idea, at least

  16. Mo almost 28,sadio just turned 28 & bobby will be 29 in oct.mbappe wont be 22 until dec.from a business point of view it a no brainer.even if the club pay 250m now they could easily get at least that amount back in 3,5 even 5 yrs from now.just get him in.& with nike now involved its a realistic possibly i believe

  21. Are you stupid that you’d want front line people tested before other citizens? Tests don’t save lives!! They only show who has had or has the antibodies and even those prove as false positives and negatives! A lack of football adds to por please stress and that has an adverse effect on health too, awake up mate!!

  22. I think he’s attainable I think it’s doable and i think Klopp absolutely loves him.
    Would it happen? I’m not so sure, not this year anyway. It’s obvious the club is planning for the future without Mane Salah and Firmino who are all getting older and we can’t just sit on the fact that we have the best front line in Europe, we have to plan ahead as fans not just as a club.
    I just wanna know why it’s always Mane or Salah that gets brought into the conversation and not Origi? Origi as much as I love him for what he’s done, is the most likely to leave before anyone.
    If there’s even the remotest possibility of us signing Mbappe then we’d be mad not to do it. If not so be it. I’ll be happy with Werner regardless.

  23. We won't sign Mbappe. We will only buy big if we sell big. Werner at a push if we meet his contract clause. I'm more concerned about the league being voided which seems more and more likely. The feelings of joy from other fans is almost palpable. Clearly the sporting part of football means nothing. Its now WWE.

  24. The owners are already propping to sell mane. His wages are still only 100k while firmino who did nothing much is on a 180k n salah 200k. That’s just not right as the gap is too big. The owners are intentionally pissing mane to leave. After what mane did this season saving us so many times wouldn’t it be natural for the owners by now to sound the media offering new contract to mane. No the owners actually do nothing. As long as we have these selfish stupid short term profit owners we fans won’t have the privilege and right to see our top players magically entertaining us in their peak years. Not only that their legacy and good relationship with the fans will be tainted by paid media character assassination. This club has become a soulless club. I can’t love tores Suarez coutinho bcos of made up bullshit reasons. Next up mane salah firmino. What’s the point of all these trophies if we can’t enjoy the relationship? Time to get rid of the cancer owners. They are cunning n no good. They really don’t care and are already destroying the club.

