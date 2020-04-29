twitter:
36 thoughts on “FIFA 20 PREMIER LEAGUE TOTS PREDICTION!! FIFA 20 Ultimate Team”
Ehmmmnm Matt Doherty?
Jimenez in it over calvert lewin Ofc
Son will get tots moments flashback.
Nick called out Maddison as a sneaky good CAM at the beginning of the year, and he was right. A TOTSSF Maddison would be insane.
Can u do also bundesliga prediction
Niakate bottom right saudi league looks insane
Calvert Lewin?
Hopefully it's not too close to this, some questionable picks. But I get it is your opinion.
Where is martenelli
Can you do a Bundesliga prediction please
Carillo estaría de ptm
Honestly I think dubravka should definitely get one thing season he has been so underrated
when does pre tots come out
when does prem tots card
Cags for sure
Im a Liverpool fan and I believe AWB should get one
PL TOTS are in friday for sure or not?
I need Jimenez PLEASE EA VIVA MEXICO 🇲🇽
No AWB? Seriously?
Should i keep or sell douglas costa fut birthday card?
An actual crime not to have big John Egan in there 🇮🇪🇮🇪
Wan bissaka??? Maguire??
Incoming enda Stevens in rewards
Hope that maddison gets it
No Son or Firmeno
Watch EA make Adama a SBC😂
Çağlar söyüncü 👍
Ready for RJ9!!!
bro ik you said not to take it personally but you gotta add AWB and maguire XD
Better be a maguire or im going ape shit
When will the everdives get some ???? And who
Son?
Which TOTSSF will drop tomorrow?
Son?
AWB Must get in imo. He has been exeptional all season, easily Man United's player of the season so far imo. Also i think Fabinho definately deserves to get in too.
Maddison & Fred 🤞🏼