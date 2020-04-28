+ THANKS FOR WATCHING!
Chris Cowlin talks about the latest at Spurs
TOTTENHAM NEWS: Spurs Players Return to the Training Ground, Premier League Could Return on 8 June
Hi Chris, who would be a better addition to the squad in your opinion Cantwell or Eze?
Thomas meunier or max Arons 🤔. Arons all day long. Don’t care if meunier would be free or not. If you could get Arons for 20-30m would that not be a potential bargain? Ivan rakitic is too old. He’s been used to la Liga his whole career. Prem is a whole different game to la Liga. In his day he was very good but I wouldn’t take him now. The ndombele link is a difficult one. I’d love him to stay and get fit and show his quality but 2 players would be tempting. Kwp can go.
If Tottenham resumes, then it could be a possibility that we don't get European football.
With Max on a free, Dortmund are also interested, it's 50/50, does max love Premier league football, does Max prefer Dortmund way of playing, would he favour guaranteed Champions League football, food for thought.
Ratazich be a excellent signing he has a fantastic football brain and very creative.
Sonny hair cut looks very military.
Walker Peters has no
Chance with Mourinho, I would t sell unless I know Mourinho is our Manager for the future because Peters is a future prospect.
Chris you are definitely a fantastic club content creator, you are still providing us with wonderful information during this difficult time and most youtubers have gone quiet.
Everyone stay safe and #COYS
Surprise sonny is smiling. We simply cannot lose him at any cost. What a player and just his face makes you smile. He’s got the best attitude of any player I’ve ever seen
JoMo generally players a diamond formation that looks like a 442 or a 433. Jimenez links is not to replace Kane but to play alongside. This is how we may line up next season.
Gk Llorris, Gazza
RB Aurier/?
LB Davis/Sess
CB Alderwereld/ Dier/Sanchez/?
CDM Winks/Sissoko/?/
LM Son/Lamela
RM Locelso/Miura
AM Ali/Ndombele
Str Kane/?
We will see out next 9 games pkayingv4231 with Lloris,
Aurier,Alderwereld, Sanchez,Davis,
Sisson Winks
License, Ali,Son
Kane
This has no concern for people’s health … It’s stupid and dangerous. … Every league in UK should ave been abandoned and the 19/20 season null and void. … EPL and Especially FA are well named because the know FA … I hope the insurance companies that insure players speak up … Oh there can’t be any tackling due to social distancing .. And ball must be cleaned when goalkeeper touches it … Total Stupidity and no care for players health .. If there is a further outbreak authorities in football will just say … Oooops Sorry .. Muppets
Season should be cancelled
With our injuries back then we can chase Europa league and maybe champions league . These signings will be good but I think ndombele needs another chance
An experience midfielder who could score like I. Rakitic should be a great signings. He can give a great boost to the youth.
I think the club is finally doing it right, we have had enough shit publicity to last us a life time. Thanks Chris, and happy birthday to Chivs. Honestly I don't believe anything until I see them in a Spurs shirt.
I assume all the equipment will be disinfected on a daily basis. Chivers was a real centre forward.
hi Chris do you see Aarons in a spurs shirt.
Why not take munieoir and max. And let max learn of top right back. Only 1 fee so lets say 30 mill for max and thats 2 quality r.backs
Hi Chris, glad the players are back at Hotspur way also happy Birthday to Martin Chivers. I think meunier is the best option. I don't think kwp would get game time if meunier signs. Stay Safe. COYS.
Chris, when you are throwing out the foreign players names it would be helpful to me and others I guess if you were to mention the position they play in.
I think season should end we should be more interested in small business go out of business that big business
Enic out enic out enic out enic out enic out enic out enic out enic out 1 trophy 20 years ffs
Chivers at his best.
https://youtu.be/i89YanFRUtc
Great again chris just wondering what you all time favourite tottenham team is ? Not best but favourite..mine is Robinson,rose,king,dawson, Walker,Ginola,van der vaart,freund,bale,kane,sheringham..
How about this Chris. What a day that was.
https://youtu.be/s4TfBcyfd-4
When we won things
https://youtu.be/mPzjvSyOMQY
Keep N'dombele, HD will come good. I would accept Europa League this season it may be a trophy we could win.
I would be happy to see the prem back. Hopefully we can stuff the gooners.
Max Arrons for me.
You can tell it's quarantine time, because Chris Cowlin's haircut has changed😂😂
I don't think they will be back because I think they will draw lots
That goal in 1972 UEFA cup final against Wolves. What a beauty! Levy watch the Spurs history. In your ownership we have one trophy in twenty years!