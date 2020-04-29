Premier League players DON'T want to return to the pitch?! Ogden and Marcotti weigh in | ESPN FC

Posted on by ESPN UK



ESPN FC’s Mark Ogden and Gab Marcotti discuss reports that a number of Premier League players have reservations about playing during a global pandemic. Ogden says these reports represent a «minority of players» and adds the vast majority want to get back to their jobs as professional footballers. Marcotti questions if the reluctance to return to the pitch by some players is enough to derail the Premier League’s plans of resuming and says the league needs to present a protocol for players and staff like the Bundesliga, La Liga and Serie A have done.

  3. J F

    UV light or hydroxychloroquine+azithromycin+zinc. Can we get back to normal life. If you want to stay inside your whole life then your free to do so. F the mainstream narrative, we are the news now.

  10. No football till September and cancelling the season is such a ridiculous overreaction. How many people have had the virus and yet are fine. There has been much deadlier outbreaks with much less hype. Lets just move on already

  13. Well you need almost 300 people to play a football match without fans and share it by TV and network. Thats mean once a player got the virus, whole football will be cancelled again. And yeah fitness people can die also. Just remember a lot of USA marines death inside those Aircraft carriers. Healthy fit people. But at the end RIP.

  19. The Premier League has a plan to, umm . . . "re-start"(lol!) on the EIGHTH of June, and . . . get this . . . "finish the season" haha by the end of July 😂😂😂
    Yeah . . . and I'VE got a plan to seduce Margot Robbie ❤ 🍷

  23. Holland / France / Belgium Scotland have ALL Curtailed and not Voided.

    Holland couldnt award a title due to the 0 pts gap meaning the title cannot be awarded. France will name PSG champions tomorrow. Belgium already named Brugges as Champions. Scotland will soon award it to Celtic.

    Just 25 points gap here…mind the gap!
    Because Liverpool will most DEFINITELY be awarded the title with this 82 points from 87 points record start to a season.

    World, European, Premier League champs!

  33. it's easy and great excuse for any employees that still getting paid and no need to do the job.. same here.. breathing the air is a risk… so it's all excuse.. it depends they want or not want.. another group of people especially liverpool haters they definitely will try to throw the spanar into the work..

  36. Let's just have all the PL teams in 1 stadium.

    Have a day of penalty shootouts to settle all remaining matches.

    Perhaps have the shootout to be best out of 11 instead of 5, so it reflects more on the full 11.
    No need for intensive amount of fitness prep for the players.

    It shouldn't take more than 3-4 hours.

    Done.

  37. You know I was wide awake last night at 4am and randomly remembered how everybody was already crowning Liverpool champions by December and nobody but Gab would budge… kept saying that it’s not over till it’s over and that anything can happen. LOOOOOOOL Gab is secretly behind this Coronavirus… the man deserves a raise

  44. IN the US, people are pro lockdown until vaccine to basically crater the economy and have the nanny state liberals dream of – UBI , universal healthcare, etc. Most deaths are in nursing homes (and among poor minorities in cesspool NYC housing projects), and those are the people who need protection. I understand some social distancing measures continue to be necessary, but people are kidding themselves if it isn't political too.

