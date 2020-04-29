Premier League players DON'T want to return to the pitch?! Ogden and Marcotti weigh in | ESPN FC

ESPN FC’s Mark Ogden and Gab Marcotti discuss reports that a number of Premier League players have reservations about playing during a global pandemic. Ogden says these reports represent a «minority of players» and adds the vast majority want to get back to their jobs as professional footballers. Marcotti questions if the reluctance to return to the pitch by some players is enough to derail the Premier League’s plans of resuming and says the league needs to present a protocol for players and staff like the Bundesliga, La Liga and Serie A have done.
loved it
The only clubs players who will not want to resume playing may only be players from either Man-U, Man-City and possibly little Evertonians. Lol😆
UV light or hydroxychloroquine+azithromycin+zinc. Can we get back to normal life. If you want to stay inside your whole life then your free to do so. F the mainstream narrative, we are the news now.
Like if Liverpool will not win the league
They thought about injecting disinfectants😂
Majority of the players don't want to come back and play before it is safe to play . It is not minority .
The other European counties will follow France . Just the matter of time
Cancel the season..run it back in September…
There is too much liability to resume football. Void it.
No football till September and cancelling the season is such a ridiculous overreaction. How many people have had the virus and yet are fine. There has been much deadlier outbreaks with much less hype. Lets just move on already
For a moment I thought Mark was Dirk Nowitzki.
The French, netherlands and Belgium governments are stopping football from restarting but Germany, Italy, Spanish and English governments are pro restarting football.
Well you need almost 300 people to play a football match without fans and share it by TV and network. Thats mean once a player got the virus, whole football will be cancelled again. And yeah fitness people can die also. Just remember a lot of USA marines death inside those Aircraft carriers. Healthy fit people. But at the end RIP.
and i don't wanna go back to school but i don't have much of a choice innit
Players: We fear for our lives,
Corrupt Authorities: Gotta get Li VAR pool the Title,our season long VAR abuse will go to waste.😂
Restart the league you Nazi dictators!
I think more and more it looks like leagues will follow France. Cancel the league and make it void, I think everyone agrees
Cut their salary and ask them again.
The Premier League has a plan to, umm . . . "re-start"(lol!) on the EIGHTH of June, and . . . get this . . . "finish the season" haha by the end of July 😂😂😂
Yeah . . . and I'VE got a plan to seduce Margot Robbie ❤ 🍷
The Premier League will have blood on its hands
So we go back to work and they don't want to kick the ball around! Bunch of fannies
It only take ONE positive case and the cluster that followed. Trust me. They are playing with fire trying to resume playing. One death and they could be sued.
Holland / France / Belgium Scotland have ALL Curtailed and not Voided.
Holland couldnt award a title due to the 0 pts gap meaning the title cannot be awarded. France will name PSG champions tomorrow. Belgium already named Brugges as Champions. Scotland will soon award it to Celtic.
Just 25 points gap here…mind the gap!
Because Liverpool will most DEFINITELY be awarded the title with this 82 points from 87 points record start to a season.
World, European, Premier League champs!
Poor Liverpool fans. LOL!!! It's coming!!
Seriously England just let it go. Your numbers are still high, Football matters not right now!
I’m guessing they’ll need NHS staff at these games? I can’t imagine football is a priority for the NHS at the moment.
Quotes from the players or your lying.
20,000 plus deaths and you want to play soccer?
Any players who don't want to play can sit it out… And get no pay. Easy as that. If its safe to do so they should play
Please stop trying to spread that propaganda of coronavirus, Premier League should return as soon as possible and economy has to be restored because it can have servers effects on rest of people's life
Selfish garbage pails. Need something for at home to watch. People r working with barely any safety because the must but this is needed
The teams will probably take insurance policies out on their players to cover loss for their transfermarket value if they die.
it's easy and great excuse for any employees that still getting paid and no need to do the job.. same here.. breathing the air is a risk… so it's all excuse.. it depends they want or not want.. another group of people especially liverpool haters they definitely will try to throw the spanar into the work..
Players do not want to return…invited them to house party they will the first to show up
Premier League players DON'T want to return to the pitch ? Okie Can they take paid cut No and 3 percentage of their salary goes to NHS than..
Let's just have all the PL teams in 1 stadium.
Have a day of penalty shootouts to settle all remaining matches.
Perhaps have the shootout to be best out of 11 instead of 5, so it reflects more on the full 11.
No need for intensive amount of fitness prep for the players.
It shouldn't take more than 3-4 hours.
Done.
You know I was wide awake last night at 4am and randomly remembered how everybody was already crowning Liverpool champions by December and nobody but Gab would budge… kept saying that it’s not over till it’s over and that anything can happen. LOOOOOOOL Gab is secretly behind this Coronavirus… the man deserves a raise
Mark Ogden looks like Dirk Nowitski
Im totally pro cancel it all, start over next year. It is just football. Have a transfer window, move on.
Nobody in their right minds would want to return
ya, they dont want see liverpool lift the trophy … lol
It took a pandemic for Gab to look presentable
Seems fair considering the situation!
IN the US, people are pro lockdown until vaccine to basically crater the economy and have the nanny state liberals dream of – UBI , universal healthcare, etc. Most deaths are in nursing homes (and among poor minorities in cesspool NYC housing projects), and those are the people who need protection. I understand some social distancing measures continue to be necessary, but people are kidding themselves if it isn't political too.