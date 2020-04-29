Premier League players DON'T want to return to the pitch?! Ogden and Marcotti weigh in | ESPN FC





ESPN FC’s Mark Ogden and Gab Marcotti discuss reports that a number of Premier League players have reservations about playing during a global pandemic. Ogden says these reports represent a «minority of players» and adds the vast majority want to get back to their jobs as professional footballers. Marcotti questions if the reluctance to return to the pitch by some players is enough to derail the Premier League’s plans of resuming and says the league needs to present a protocol for players and staff like the Bundesliga, La Liga and Serie A have done.

Subscribe to ESPN UK:

Follow ESPN UK across multiple platforms:

source Camisetas De Fútbol Baratas,Comprar Camisetas de Futbol Baratas Para Hombre, Mujer y Niños. Camisetas Futbol Baratas 2018-2019. equipacion tottenham 2019