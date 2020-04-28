Premier League football could restart in summer, Matt Hancock suggests | LBC

Sporting organisations are working with the Department of Health to find safe ways to continue their seasons- including football.
The Health Secretary Matt Hancock shared news with Nick Ferrari that experts in the Department of Health are working to find a way to resume the football season during the summer, but doesn’t quite have a date yet.
Mr Hancock was joining Nick on LBC breakfast to answer the questions of the public relating to the coronavirus pandemic
Nick approached the question of the football season resuming. «On the subject of sport, Secretary of State you’ll possibly have heard the Premier League is thinking of resuming games by June the 8th- how realistic is that?»
The Health Secretary was quick to let Nick know that he hasn’t yet seen the details of the plans «I don’t know and I haven’t seen the details of it» but then outlined his own opinion of the plans.
He thought that «trying to find a way to have socially distanced sport as much as is possible- behind closed doors and following public health rules» is a great idea and is definitely worth looking into.
Nick asked about how feasible this is, wondering «players can’t socially distance can they» to which the Secretary of State was sure to point out social distancing for players would be «in terms of changing and everything off the pitch».
