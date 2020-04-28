We decided to socially distance again and bring you some key work content.
French league has been Au Revoire’d, the Dutch have also been put in a spliff, whilst Bundesliga seems to be hanging on as the Prem states it should be back by June.
UEFA has set a deadline of 25th May for leagues to decide what they will
Do, so the debate and pressure continue on associations to decide what to do.
What do you reckon is the best way to continue?
We also cover the GerrArd slip and contemplate whether things would have been the same if that situation never happened…would Liverpool be better or worse off? It’s all mad.
Bare glitches in the matrix!
An asteroid should pass earth tomorrow as piers Morgan leaves comments under love island babes photos and Kim Jong Un is apparently alive and dead at the same time, cos there are obviously no rules.
Shout out to man like dog doing his thing and Norwegian Klopp working for free under the Poet and Vuj dictatorship.
Leave your comments leave your likes and thank you for 100k, you absolute mad men !!!
Ps. Let us know what you’d be willing to give for Patreon when we launch one.
Thank you and have a nice !!!
38 thoughts on “UEFA set Premier League deadline, Newcastle Takeover bid & Thank You For 100k !! || Comments Under”
I have never signed up and paid someone on patreon before but I’d pay you guys
Congratulations on 100k, you fuckin legends! Million soon come!
I’ve never seen a happier dog
What did poet tweet?
Greatest show on earth
“Apparently he’s fine but apparently he’s passed away” vuj u kill me man 🤣
Man said 2 metres away it’s not even half a metre ffs 😂😂 #norules
settle it on penalty shootout haha
I would.love to know if either of you watched Trumps speech rather than using online quotes from randoms 😂
Can someone explain why they got fired or let go from cops 90. Poet and vulgar wanderers please explain. Been watching since the old ripped sofa chairs. Love from sandy hook CT
CHECK UEFA,S SWISS BANK ACCOUNT FOR A MASSIVE LUMP SUM GOING IN OFF THIS DEAL…….MCFC
Speaking of tit for tat and Boris Johnson, man left his wife of many years with cancer for the new office sideting who is 20 years younger than him #TheresNoRules.
wagwan from nz, poet you put me on your story and didn’t reply to me after 😭 @mai0ha
It took one case – Arteta for the entire league to get shut down. What if, just what if they resume the prem in June and a player or a staff member gets corona ? Is it worth the cost ? #glitch
Personal saddest moment in football: the 1999 CL final against United.
But a similar situation evolved in Munich. Would Bayern have won the CL is 2001 otherwise? I doubt it!
CANCEL THE SEASON. SORRY LIVERPOOL FANS. (i support Brentford so relax)
Sheffield misses out on champions league if they crown Liverpool champions, they also have a game in hand over whatever team is directly above them if i’m correct. :/
You know what I find mad is the fact that we have to stay home, keep the distance and what not and then you see the news saying that wizzair still continue their flights to Europe. So they stop football, you can't go out with your mates and yet you can still get a flight around the Europe. Please someone explain that to me 🤷🏻
Bro let the dog do him thing
i just miss the atmosphere of a "normal" world going through its life
That dog would snatch a diamond out of your hand and swallow it in a heartbeat. There’s no rules
Being english the saddest moment has to be Kane not squaring it to Sterling vs Croatia 😭
My saddest moment in football, was when Eric Cantona kicked that guy in his face and Cantona got in trouble.
you man are the only people I would actually be cool with paying for your content (like thru patreon like u said)
#lockdown #PoliceHaveNoRules the feds stop and searched me for a weapon all putting there hands in my pocket and waist band and one of the had the decency to cough
Well Done on the YT plaque 100k 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 now go for Gold 1M
لا اله الا الله
I was more focused on the dog lol
@Poet & Vuj how comes u guys don't do Copa 90 vids no more?
congrats on the 100k. Well Deserved. Stay awesome.
I like the Norge Klopp cameos
why is this dog playing with a butt plug
hopefully the Illuminati crumbles… #glitchinthematrix
Kanye announces Jesus came back only for Jesus to announce that Kanye is his father… The glitch in the glitch in the matrix
Fernando torres scoring that counter attack in the semi finals def saddest moment
bro i'm iranian. rip newcastle fans with that dickhead taking over
Question : what do clouds look like Poet (normal answer but doesn’t really answer the question): we’ll get back to u Vuj ( comment not even in the same vicinity as the question ) : you ever buss on urself 😂😂😂😂😂😂 please how do u even get to that explain
You guys should talk about players you’ve previously filmed with and plays you would like to film with in future. Also I jus wanna thank vuj for responding on insta. what a guy 👏🏾 have a nice 👍🏾