Sheasy in Goal! | Spurs 0-4 Manchester United (06/07) | Premier League Classics





Celebrate John O’Shea’s birthday today as we remember this 2007 trip to Tottenham, as the Irish defender ended up playing IN GOAL after a late injury to Edwin van der Sar during the Reds’ 4-0 win at White Hart Lane!

Subscribe to Manchester United on YouTube at

Visit Manchester United at

Like Manchester United on Facebook at

Follow Manchester United on Twitter at

Follow Manchester on Instagram at

Subscribe to MUTV at



source Análisis a los cambios de equipación más sorprendentes de los equipos de fútbol. comprar camisetas futbol