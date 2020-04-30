Celebrate John O’Shea’s birthday today as we remember this 2007 trip to Tottenham, as the Irish defender ended up playing IN GOAL after a late injury to Edwin van der Sar during the Reds’ 4-0 win at White Hart Lane!
21 thoughts on “Sheasy in Goal! | Spurs 0-4 Manchester United (06/07) | Premier League Classics”
When Johnny goes marching down the wing O’Shea…O’Shea 🎶🎶
HAHAHHA and he kept a clean sheet!!
Just loved the scholes sitter goal
I from vietnam , I fan MU and Ronaldo
Lol oshea kept a cleanshit
Only spurs could have made John o Shea look like Neuer
The fact that O'Shea kept a clean sheet is a triumph in itself!
Sheasy; clean sheet against the Spuds, magnificent goal against the Gooners, last-gasp winner at Anfield, nutmegging Luis Figo – what a Legend!
glory man united
What a strike vidic
Wazza enjoyed it😂😂
O'Shea is very complete player. He can play in various position, even become the goalkeeper.
4:26 anybody see berbatov right there
Awesome MU
These days make me wanna be reborn early 90s🙄
Those guys had guts to try n shoot fr anywhere near goal
AIG was magical
John O'Shea, one and only goalkeeper who clean sheet throughout a career
Before Berbatov out from Spurs.. but Carrick .. hehe nice performance
Ooo no.. Van Der Sar 😟
And they said Kyle Walker is the best outfield gk