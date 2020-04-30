Sheasy in Goal! | Spurs 0-4 Manchester United (06/07) | Premier League Classics

Posted on by Manchester United



Celebrate John O’Shea’s birthday today as we remember this 2007 trip to Tottenham, as the Irish defender ended up playing IN GOAL after a late injury to Edwin van der Sar during the Reds’ 4-0 win at White Hart Lane!

