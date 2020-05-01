Subscribe to the Evening Standard on YouTube:
Premier League have confirmed their plan to finish the season should government restrictions allow.
Clubs underlined their commitment to complete the season as the «first tentative» steps towards a restart were discussed on Friday.
After the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport hosted the first of regular discussions with medical chiefs over the future of sport as a whole , the Premier League confirmed next steps were being discussed.
English football’s top flight is seen as the benchmark, with 92 matches still to complete the 2019-20 season.
Clubs on Friday morning were presented with details of ‘Project Restart’, including the viability of resuming matches on June 8 – and the healthy challenges that pose – and a number of possible rule changes, including completing fixtures at neutral venues.
Read more:
source Camisetas y Equipaciones de fútbol para todos los gustos. Fútbol europeo, Americano o Africano, intententamos brindar un amplio surtido de camisetas de futbol comprar camisetas baratas de futbol
30 thoughts on “Premier League football return under discussion”
We all know the season should be cancelled but everyone is just scared of Liverpool fans crying
Going to be discussing for a long time I think
An absolute joke , sheer greed this will never feel right and those relegated it will never feel like relegation
Premier league maybe but no crowd just the cameras. Personally I would love to see Liverpool not get the title but will settle for Leeds not getting promoted.
If they allow football, then the kids will be out playing football as well. People in the public eye should be setting a good example for all.
I’m a Liverpool fan through and through but I think they should cancel the season myself, only fair
Social distancing will still be there after lockdown so surely the players will not be allowed to return
VOID SEASON. RESPECT THE DEAD AND DYING DAILY. LIFE BEFORE SPORT END OFF..
Millions of pounds of tv rights or people's health…. and don't tell me it's for the good of the nation… stop nhs staff members losing their lives looking after us.. that'll do the nations health the world of good… rant over…
Please void the season!! Just so Liverpool go another couple of decades without it!
Just don't see how it can be done, if anything they will be taking vital resourses away from the NHS, it will just really bad on the FA if they are using up tests to get it back, plus football behind closed doors has no excitement at all.
Their furlough pay must suck 😳
I read they were talking about playing with face masks on, are you kidding me? Even training with them on is a bad idea, they restrict oxygen supply. The only way they can do it is through frequent testing. They really should wait until all essential workers have been tested before taking up a significant chunk of the testing though, we are talking about many thousands of tests a week for all PL players and staff.
It should not even consider being allowed to start again given the current situation.
This season will be void. No champion. No relegation. No promotion from the championship. Sorry liverpool fans, if unhappy blame China.
Players are just pis*ed off because no one to sing their praises when they score…. narcissistic or conceited …???
Government: we need to keep everyone safe and stop the spread
Also government: starts up premier league again
It's no worse than regular flu.
This insane lockdown has to end.
Herd immunity is the best immunity, far better than dangerous vaccinations.
We're gonna win the league 🔴🔴🔴 and now you're gonna believe us
Absolutely unecessary behaviour. They don’t realise how bad this virus is, I was the same until I had family members contract it. It’s 4 weeks of hell, temperatures, cough, breathing difficulties and so on but they’re under pressure by Liverpool as no other team in England has an issue with restarting, not even the ones that are being promoted to the PL. It will literally be the Liverpool fans crying and throwing an absolutely tantrum !
End the Lockdown……….for everyone NOW !
They should just isolate the players in training camps and play out the rest of the matches behind closed doors and let us all watch em free
🤔🤔🤔🥱🥱🥱😴😴🥴🥴🤒🤒⚽⚽⚽📺📺🥅🥅🥅
So irresponsible, other countries have cancelled there’s for a reason suppose we’ll learn the hard way
Football at highest level not been missed at all but have missed grassroots football
All tournaments that are not finished this year should be canceled not won by the leading team. Its only fair, you would never let those in the lead win a race if everyone broke there legs during it. The race would just start again when everyone could run again.
Good I hope they all catch it
So you want to return to worrying about what colour shirt a millionaire kid is wearing whilst kicking a bag of wind about rather than what’s left of your freedom
Nah… don't bother. We don't need or want it anymore. Send these idiots to the jobcentre.
First of all I don't believe the lockdown has served any purpose at all for many reasons I must stress .One being those who were and are defying the 2 metre distance would not have done otherwise whether there had been a lock down or not and those who would have taken heed of the Governments advice would have done so with or without the lock down .So what was the point of it?However as regards those grossly over paid prima donnas they are the most greedy selfish and unprincipled mob on the planet and all the premier league fixtures should be canceled NOW and their wages should not be given for the matches not played.Its an absolute disgrace players earning a million pound a month and some even more have argued and protested about taking a cut in their pay when up to 2 million of the working class could have no job to go back to and many have lost their lives.They really are the lowest of the low and I as a life time football supporter will never ever go to a match again.