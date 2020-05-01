Premier League football return under discussion





Premier League have confirmed their plan to finish the season should government restrictions allow.

Clubs underlined their commitment to complete the season as the «first tentative» steps towards a restart were discussed on Friday.

After the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport hosted the first of regular discussions with medical chiefs over the future of sport as a whole , the Premier League confirmed next steps were being discussed.

English football’s top flight is seen as the benchmark, with 92 matches still to complete the 2019-20 season.

Clubs on Friday morning were presented with details of ‘Project Restart’, including the viability of resuming matches on June 8 – and the healthy challenges that pose – and a number of possible rule changes, including completing fixtures at neutral venues.

