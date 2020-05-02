LEYGO!!
#TOTS #PremierLeague #KonamiTHEKING
source Análisis a los cambios de equipación más sorprendentes de los equipos de fútbol. alemania camiseta 2018
42 thoughts on “WHAT ARE THESE PRICES?! PREMIER LEAGUE TOTS IS HERE!! FIFA 20 Ultimate Team!”
I was going for elite 1 but got disconnected out of two games . Thank you EA
hi
videos are awesome but the only problem is that we cant see the price you bought and sell
love from iran
Yo should i sell my tots allison or wait till he rises?
Market never rebounds much at this time of the year, when la liga totssf comes the market will crash again
When should I sell 88 ASM after weekend league?
So all the 85s he said to invest in the other day have gone down, now what
Opened 50 packs, saved for 3 weeks… Not even a single walkout… Best I got was manolas
Why do I even bother
De Bruyne is 70k atm
Yo nick I thought of this idea EA should introduce to the game… everyone has cards they don’t want as untradables and are usually hard to put into as an sbc as you don’t wanna part with the player/s I think if ea done a thing where you could trade a player or players for a player and they still remain untradable it would make the game so much more fun and easier to get the cards you want to fit your team for example I have lewandowski 94 he’s good but I just don’t like the feel of him
Almost at 500k, when's the best time to buy Neymar? Any help would be very much appreciated!
When should i buy tots zaha?
Lol i won my first match then lost 12 in a row gg
If you could build a team with 11 of the same player, it would be De Bruyne 😂😂😂
Is Boateng stamina an issue? Thinking of doing his sbc.
Should i buy mahrez now for 1.2 M or is he gonna drop?
If EA built in an option where i can buy FIFA points and half of the price goes to The Red Cross (for example). I would buy points in a heartbeat.
When should I sell TOTY De Bruyne?
I bought adama for 700k rip
They don't even give something to their 'fan'-base who delivers them billions, why would they give any money to people that don't give them anything back (charity). Scamb*gs
Did you recommend for us to sell our meta players?
What shall i do with my headliner Neymar his price is getting slayed ? Shall i wait to sell will he rise up again ?
Isn't it a little weird that EA gives out special cards for players who donated money while they don't donate any money by themselves? 😂
I want to buy Mbappe today or tomorrow what would be the best time to get him ?
The hashtag has killed me 🤣🤣🤣🤣
When do you buy neymar?? Thursday night??
It is what it is
Made 500k on two cards I brought yesterday. Literally played 10 games with them but didn’t want to pass up the coins
Firmino, grealish, Maddison
Where are they
When to buy my team for weekend league next week and when i not lose coins?
Just packed 97 alisson and 94 Robertson should I sell them now or wait?
If you get silver 3 your gaurenteed to get soyunco
how bout honoring a player for their real-life philanthropy with an sbc that makes him one of the most expensive goalkeepers in the game? does that count as charity?
Best time to buy these PL tots??
Ea need to drop some big sbc, for sbc fodder, why not prime sbc zzz.. otherwise we are screwed. Damm it
1. What do you guys think will be the requirements for the PL TOTS guaranteed SBC?
2. When to sell 86-87 fodder? Will it go up Thursday or should I sell today and take loss?
Went 9 in 11 then lost 7 on the bounce. FFSSSSSS
People who play this game are toxic
Tots Hendo is a fucking goat
When should i sell Simon 88rated he was 240k now his 330k ??
I miss the days when Fifa was about playing the game
How did Allison get in lol
I swear EA buy cards man son went up 200k in 2 minutes yesterday