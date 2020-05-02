WHAT ARE THESE PRICES?! PREMIER LEAGUE TOTS IS HERE!! FIFA 20 Ultimate Team!

Posted on by Nick - RunTheFUTMarket



LEYGO!!

#TOTS #PremierLeague #KonamiTHEKING

source Análisis a los cambios de equipación más sorprendentes de los equipos de fútbol. alemania camiseta 2018

42 thoughts on “WHAT ARE THESE PRICES?! PREMIER LEAGUE TOTS IS HERE!! FIFA 20 Ultimate Team!

  9. Yo nick I thought of this idea EA should introduce to the game… everyone has cards they don’t want as untradables and are usually hard to put into as an sbc as you don’t wanna part with the player/s I think if ea done a thing where you could trade a player or players for a player and they still remain untradable it would make the game so much more fun and easier to get the cards you want to fit your team for example I have lewandowski 94 he’s good but I just don’t like the feel of him

    Responder

  19. They don't even give something to their 'fan'-base who delivers them billions, why would they give any money to people that don't give them anything back (charity). Scamb*gs

    Responder

  35. 1. What do you guys think will be the requirements for the PL TOTS guaranteed SBC?
    2. When to sell 86-87 fodder? Will it go up Thursday or should I sell today and take loss?

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *