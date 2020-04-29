In this FIFA 20 video, I will be talking to you about which players will be in the Premier League TOTS coming this Friday the 1st of May. Every year the PL TOTS is always the biggest and most interesting one that we all want to pack and get in our red player pick FUT Champions rewards. This is a heads up of who we are most likely going to see released which will get us excited and also open up some early investment opportunities.
31 thoughts on “PREMIER LEAGUE TOTS PREDICTIONS! FIFA 20”
No Chelsea player's and tjen you putbfornales in there
Adama won't get one but maybe a tots moments sbc
HYPE!! PLEASE, PLAY FUT CHAMPS AND STOP GOLD 3!
I have atal do u think he will go down after 6:00pm today???
Wan-Bissaka, Maguire and Rashy??
If they release saint maxim I’ll be so mad Becuz they just want money…. fut birthday is already there and sorry saint maxim doesnt deserve it
Rash Ford wanbissaka and Bruno
Not a single Chelsea player?
Where’s Wan?
Can you do bundesliga and super lig predictions?
Fornals😂
Aguero is end game
Where is Bobby 🙄
this is the best premier league totssf prediction i have seen. good job: )
i invested in 86 and 85 they are not even.up after mid ucon sbc should i swll them.on friday and make my taem or wait for PL guarenteed sbc answer plz
saint maximan and fornals won't be in there
Fornals won’t 😂😂
Do you think there will be a new premiership league sbc reward like we got 1 for the championship hope so I've got it all ready to complete just waiting hopeful
Fornals over Raul Jiménez? Garbage, Raúl has been a top striker this past season.
hi, you said in ur video to aim for Gold 2… do you know if we HAVE to get 17 wins in fut champs this weekend too to get a guaranteed BPL player next week like we had to do last weekend to get guarantee community???
If Saint Maximin has 1 Martial deserves one
I like how kante gets a toty card, but no one even considering him as worthy for tots. Good one EA
I was wondering Harry Kane? He has had 3 IF
No chance Doucoure gets one with how bad Watford have been this year. He’s been good but not TOTS worthy.
Fornals 😂😂
Soyuncu deserve 87 pace he is so fast
I think Dubravka as the other keeper cause he has made most saves this year in PL!
Wan Bissaka definitely deserves one. I think rashford also does even though he missed much of the season. Scoring 14 goals and getting a season ending injury is very impressive.
Fornals? Maxaminn? Doucoure startin?
U missed out martial but good vid m8💙
Saint-Maximin? Joke?