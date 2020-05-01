FIFA 20 MY PREMIER LEAGUE TEAM OF THE SEASON PACK OPENING! MY TOTS PL PACKS!

Posted on by KRASI - FIFA 20 TUTORIALS & SKILLS



FIFA 20 PL TOTS PACK OPENING!
➞ Buy Cheap Coins – Use «Krasi» for a Discount
➞ Cheap Game Codes & XBOX & PS Prepaid Cards – Use «Krasi» for 3% CashBack

➞ How I record my gameplay & camera files –
➞ Get a GTOmega Chair Discount Code «Krasi» & Free Delivery for Europe.

━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━
Follow me! Show your support towards the channel:
➞ Twitter:
➞ Instagram:
➞ Facebook:
➞ My site:
━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━

#FIFA20 #FUT20 #ULTIMATETEAM

source Las camisetas de fútbol de adidas se encuentran entre las preferidas de muchos equipos. Descubre por qué visitando nuestra colección en la web. tercera equipacion juventus 2018

42 thoughts on “FIFA 20 MY PREMIER LEAGUE TEAM OF THE SEASON PACK OPENING! MY TOTS PL PACKS!

  22. Lol hahahaha krasi, after i watched this video of you opening packs and not getting anybody, I opened the 1 pack that I saved and got tots alisson (rare electrum players)

    Responder

  32. dude no. what ur doing is wrong. stop playing drafts. do the marquee matchups and the advanced sbcs and the leauge sbcs. during every single promo i pack something good by doing it. i only gather like 15 packs and during fut birthday i got hazard, couple months before it 94 gigs a little bit after hazard 94 yashin and today i packed alisson. just change ur method of getting packs. u can make a lot of coins from leauge sbcs

    Responder

  37. Dont stress it too much Krasi, it's all luck. But there is one thing you said i disagree with — it is possible to open a lot of packs in a free RTG and therefore, pack special premium cards like TOTS. Involves a heck of a lot of BPM and league SBCs. I managed to store up 140 packs in 2 weeks this way, and after opening everything this morning, i got Phillips and Richarlison.

    Takes hours of time though, mindless BPM and repeating league SBCs until you turn blue in the face.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *