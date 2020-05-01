FIFA 20 PL TOTS PACK OPENING!
➞ Buy Cheap Coins – Use «Krasi» for a Discount
➞ Cheap Game Codes & XBOX & PS Prepaid Cards – Use «Krasi» for 3% CashBack
➞ How I record my gameplay & camera files –
➞ Get a GTOmega Chair Discount Code «Krasi» & Free Delivery for Europe.
━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━
Follow me! Show your support towards the channel:
➞ Twitter:
➞ Instagram:
➞ Facebook:
➞ My site:
━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━ ━
#FIFA20 #FUT20 #ULTIMATETEAM
source Las camisetas de fútbol de adidas se encuentran entre las preferidas de muchos equipos. Descubre por qué visitando nuestra colección en la web. tercera equipacion juventus 2018
42 thoughts on “FIFA 20 MY PREMIER LEAGUE TEAM OF THE SEASON PACK OPENING! MY TOTS PL PACKS!”
I got tots PL Alisson👍!!
Bro, edit your video
9:44 best Part of the Video. Trust me
thank god what a lucky rat is he
I love your new shirt krasi😍😍😍
I got Soyuncu from the 82-88 Rated SBC🙏🏽
I got richa twice
I lost 22 mantis in my time to watch this shi**
I got Robertson 😂🤩
ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE
ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE
ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE
I got Robertson from a mega pack thx ea love you
I opened 120 packs. ALL GOOD PACKS. best player was UNTRADEABLE LUCAS LEIVA. it's fucking ridiculous
Nice hair style
wy post this video
Nice shirt krasi
Packed Alison and Robertson🔥
he disrespects ea every weekend he cant take a L true facts
thats what happends when you disrespect ea
i gott sonaldoo 95
Lol hahahaha krasi, after i watched this video of you opening packs and not getting anybody, I opened the 1 pack that I saved and got tots alisson (rare electrum players)
Fluked Alisson from 15k pack but nothing at all from bigger packs
Sorry for ur pack luck mate…still entertaining as always tho!
@15:15 YA THINK???
He had so much pack luck during the year he can’t complain.
hey krasi if i buy fifa coins from the link you said do i get banned?
I got cash today I thought it was wan bissaka. I was so pissed off
OBAMAYANNNK
got robbo from 6 rare player pack
UCL flare is deep blue and TOTS is light purple. How anyone can mix them up? :D:D
dude no. what ur doing is wrong. stop playing drafts. do the marquee matchups and the advanced sbcs and the leauge sbcs. during every single promo i pack something good by doing it. i only gather like 15 packs and during fut birthday i got hazard, couple months before it 94 gigs a little bit after hazard 94 yashin and today i packed alisson. just change ur method of getting packs. u can make a lot of coins from leauge sbcs
Is Krasi auditioning for “ The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas” ?
wtf u cannot say do not do this ea u dont even know the difference of the pack opening of the champions league and the totssf
If you want TOTS buy 100k packs.simple as that
200k Fifa coins available for sale. PS4
Dont stress it too much Krasi, it's all luck. But there is one thing you said i disagree with — it is possible to open a lot of packs in a free RTG and therefore, pack special premium cards like TOTS. Involves a heck of a lot of BPM and league SBCs. I managed to store up 140 packs in 2 weeks this way, and after opening everything this morning, i got Phillips and Richarlison.
Takes hours of time though, mindless BPM and repeating league SBCs until you turn blue in the face.
nice shirt krasi
u can get quality packs without spending fifa points, u can use coins. if you don't wanna use coins u can play drafts or can grind league sbcs
If you don’t open packs with points you won’t get shit thats EA
i packed 96 aubamayang
You got more walkouts then me and I had 50 packs saved up and no cheap packs 😂