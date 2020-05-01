Premier League To Return At Neutral Venues? | Everton News Daily
Presenters : Peter McPartland & Barry Cass
Video Editing : Billy Minshall
Graphics By @JoeDoesDesigns
37 thoughts on “Premier League To Return At Neutral Venues? | Everton News Daily”
No Chance Fella.
No Chance Fella.
No. Thanks. None starter.
This is a suggestion that does make sense as regards Closed doors and security outside the grounds. We shall see.
loved it
loved it
If possible then sounds good.
Get the hair back up ASAP
So we plat LFC away twice this season? We are crap away from home! Not good as it’s just for money that’s all. Why don’t the players back Aguera?
Just nuke the season if that's the plan.
Dobt sit comfortably with me it starting back at all. Having we played Norwich twice as cabt Dee the away legs on the fixture played or to play. Listen to the players It cant come back if they dont want to play.
Never going to happen. Why should players be put at risk.
Money money money In a rich mans world.
Safer to just finish the season now.
Monitor what happens when the German league starts and learn from that. Expect they will encounter unforeseen problems. As much as I want the matches played, if the players feel at risk it's a non starter.
ArchieRKO Everton
Whats the betting that Everton vs Liverpool will be at Southampton's St Mary's Stadium
If u think is respectable to bring back sport then it's a joke the fa UEFA fifa takes the piss and cant justify 4million pound in test kits when ya cant get them for are key workers and nhs staff
And to those who think it's right ya a joke and no respect what so ever
If the Premier league is allowed to get away with this by the powers that be in this country money or no money then they may as well be allowed to run the fuckin country, come on all professional players back Sergio Aguero and refuse to play then there's nothing they can do. To be even considering finishing this season now is an utter disgrace
If it comes back I wont be watching no fans no football its that simple
Why don’t the premier league give all the test they buying to the nhs staff and care workers instead? Football is disgusting nowadays. Money trumps safety, fairness and ethics!
to early for football it would suit the premier league for the govement to say then they would say our hands are tied
Doesn't even matter were them games r getting played no 1 is going into the stadiums anyway
The two important words I hear are "Government Guidelines " and on the subject of next month or June re-start I heard roumor that the Premiership have got a tune to relaunch it "Somewhere Over The Rainbow" or a reworking of the Everley Bros hit "Dream, Dream, Dream!
I would strongly disagree with any football being played, the risk is just too high! I certainly would not watch it!
Ped Mate is your hairdryer broken,get that quiff goin again,nothing wrong with a bit of elv,as for handing the title to redshite no thank you as they have had enough handed to them over the years.
Football without the fans is not football its sunday league noise.people are dying biological weapon spread around the planet and some selfish gits are pushing for football putting player at risk to them and there families and not only that players running around with masks on there faces breathless,if it happens people will come away from football and wont pay another penny.# Disgusting premier league.
Disgusting!!!!
Null and void
Bizarre and extending travel when not necessary.
Null and void, it is not mathematically secured for any side, not just one. Pick and choose, i think not.
Only lpool fans want the season finished – no else will be interested now.
Absolute joke, football just isn't important, just give liverpool the title void it
The logistics are a nightmare but how can the players not have contact, and the games in an empty stadium will be shite to watch. Will season ticket holders be reimbursed? Or take the difference off next season
So what happens when Liverpool win their first 2 games and win the title which to b fair that's what the authorities want,come what may and after all the advice on staying at home keep safe and save life's will go out the window when all the Liverpool fans come onto the streets to celebrate, will the fa pay all the compensation to every family that loses someone in their family to this horrible disease just because they want the season finished, I think it's disgusting, they should b ashamed of themselves that money comes before human life. Well bring it on cus if any of my family die because of this I'll for one will b sueing the pants off them. Fa ur a joke
They are basically saying fans don't matter to football. What a slap in the face.
What about my Season ticket😨🤤
Still 2 many dying & still 2 many new cases. Surely rather than testing all teams & officials them tests wud b better going 2 the public. How many medical teams & ambulances will b used? Surely it's more beneficial to have it 4 the public. Nobody really gives a toss bout football at the min.