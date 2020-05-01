Premier League To Return At Neutral Venues? | Everton News Daily

Posted on by Toffee TV : Everton Fan Channel



Premier League To Return At Neutral Venues? | Everton News Daily

🎬 Watch our most recent videos :

GET EXCLUSIVE VIDEOS:

CHECK OUT OUR TOFFEE TV STORE :

EVERTON DIRECT LINK :

Help Others To Enjoy The Video By Translating It Here :

You Can Find us HERE:

YouTube:

Podcast:

Website:

—– SOCIAL —–

Twitter:

Instagram:

Facebook:

#EVERTON #PREMIERLEAGUE

Presenters : Peter McPartland & Barry Cass
Video Editing : Billy Minshall
Graphics By @JoeDoesDesigns

source a mayor selección de Camisetas de fútbol baratas está en eBay ✓ Compra equipaciones de fútbol y más al mejor precio ✓ ¡Con opción de envío gratis camisetas de futbol 2017/2018 baratas

37 thoughts on “Premier League To Return At Neutral Venues? | Everton News Daily

  11. Dobt sit comfortably with me it starting back at all. Having we played Norwich twice as cabt Dee the away legs on the fixture played or to play. Listen to the players It cant come back if they dont want to play.

    Responder

  15. Monitor what happens when the German league starts and learn from that. Expect they will encounter unforeseen problems. As much as I want the matches played, if the players feel at risk it's a non starter.

    Responder

  18. If u think is respectable to bring back sport then it's a joke the fa UEFA fifa takes the piss and cant justify 4million pound in test kits when ya cant get them for are key workers and nhs staff

    Responder

  20. If the Premier league is allowed to get away with this by the powers that be in this country money or no money then they may as well be allowed to run the fuckin country, come on all professional players back Sergio Aguero and refuse to play then there's nothing they can do. To be even considering finishing this season now is an utter disgrace

    Responder

  22. Why don’t the premier league give all the test they buying to the nhs staff and care workers instead? Football is disgusting nowadays. Money trumps safety, fairness and ethics!

    Responder

  25. The two important words I hear are "Government Guidelines " and on the subject of next month or June re-start I heard roumor that the Premiership have got a tune to relaunch it "Somewhere Over The Rainbow" or a reworking of the Everley Bros hit "Dream, Dream, Dream!
    I would strongly disagree with any football being played, the risk is just too high! I certainly would not watch it!

    Responder

  26. Ped Mate is your hairdryer broken,get that quiff goin again,nothing wrong with a bit of elv,as for handing the title to redshite no thank you as they have had enough handed to them over the years.

    Responder

  27. Football without the fans is not football its sunday league noise.people are dying biological weapon spread around the planet and some selfish gits are pushing for football putting player at risk to them and there families and not only that players running around with masks on there faces breathless,if it happens people will come away from football and wont pay another penny.# Disgusting premier league.
    Disgusting!!!!

    Responder

  33. The logistics are a nightmare but how can the players not have contact, and the games in an empty stadium will be shite to watch. Will season ticket holders be reimbursed? Or take the difference off next season

    Responder

  34. So what happens when Liverpool win their first 2 games and win the title which to b fair that's what the authorities want,come what may and after all the advice on staying at home keep safe and save life's will go out the window when all the Liverpool fans come onto the streets to celebrate, will the fa pay all the compensation to every family that loses someone in their family to this horrible disease just because they want the season finished, I think it's disgusting, they should b ashamed of themselves that money comes before human life. Well bring it on cus if any of my family die because of this I'll for one will b sueing the pants off them. Fa ur a joke

    Responder

  37. Still 2 many dying & still 2 many new cases. Surely rather than testing all teams & officials them tests wud b better going 2 the public. How many medical teams & ambulances will b used? Surely it's more beneficial to have it 4 the public. Nobody really gives a toss bout football at the min.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *