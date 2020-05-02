The biggest clash between coaches in Premier League history | Oh My Goal





Mourinho has a natural gift for making enemies everywhere he goes, but no other rivalry has been as contested as the one he had with Arsene Wenger. Jose Mourinho’s Special personality got the worst and the best out of Arsenal legend Wenger. It’s a battle of egos, intellects and funny quotes when Wenger and Mourinho clash!

—————————————

Like this video if you want to see more episodes and react in the comments section below.

—————————————

Don’t forget to turn on notifications so you don’t miss our latest videos.

Follow us:

YouTube – Soccer Stories – Oh My Goal:

YouTube – Oh My Goal – News:

YouTube – Oh My Goal:

YouTube – What The Hell? – Oh My Goal:

Facebook:

Instagram:

Twitter:

—————————————

© Oh My Goal – Jellysmack



source Las camisetas de fútbol que necesitas para tus entrenamientos y partidos te esperan en Luanvi. ¡Compra en Luanvi tu camiseta de fútbol personalizada! camiseta seleccion española mundial 2018 niño