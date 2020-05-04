Premier League can’t return until they answer the players’ concerns – Julien Luarens | ESPN FC





Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens join Dan Thomas on ESPN FC to discuss the Premier League’s plan to resume the current season and the upcoming club vote on May 8. Laurens revises his expected return for the league from June to July, while Marcotti believes that the relative lack of public debate about how to safely see out the season compared to other countries has undermined the confidence that the Premier League can do it competently.

#ESPNFC #EPL

Subscribe to ESPN UK:

Follow ESPN UK across multiple platforms:

source comprar camisetas [name] spain y selecciones nacionales y todos los clubs para hombre,mujer y niños,camisetas retro futbol en camisetasfutboleses.com. leicester camiseta