Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens join Dan Thomas on ESPN FC to discuss the Premier League’s plan to resume the current season and the upcoming club vote on May 8. Laurens revises his expected return for the league from June to July, while Marcotti believes that the relative lack of public debate about how to safely see out the season compared to other countries has undermined the confidence that the Premier League can do it competently.
20 thoughts on “Premier League can’t return until they answer the players’ concerns – Julien Luarens | ESPN FC”
loved it
I don't want premier league to return,
I think they are rushing to bring it back is due to tv rights just my opinion
Should the premier come back in June or July… the answer is NO NO NO NO
The way the FA has been handling this has been so wrong. I don't blame them for rushing it but they gotta answer the questions the players have why aren't they answering!!! Smh…
Just void the season and start thinking about 2020-21, think about human beings first, if even 1 gets positive , there wont be a 2020-21 season. Its better to take precaution rather than letting footballers die.
The players that don't want for return, cancel their contracts. They're being paid to play football, if they don't want to do that then fine.
These neutral stadiums are stupid idea
Money.. that's the only reason football will not be cancelled completely too much money to be lost clearly the health and wellbeing of all concerned is valued less the a few million quid I'm sorry but clubs have wasted more on football players than what they have lost due to the virus
The truth is ITS ALL ABOUT THE MONEY!!!!! 😔
Pls let the safety of human lives prevail over economic interests
All players in Italy wont to play Dybala said so today even he have covid19, all Lazio players, Roma etc.
The premier league should be finished in Australia where the virus hasn’t broken out
Did anyone noticed that they spelled Julian Laurens name wrong?
Just void the League.
The love for money is the root of all evil.
And while resuming the season is not up there with evil like murder, rape etc, this just goes to show that the EPL will do almost anything possible to get some money in, and that includes risking players health.
this guy is talking noncense. he doesnt know whats going on behind the scenes. doesnt mean they dont have a plan
this guy is just complaining that he doesnt know whats going on behind the scnes and his opinion is negative. thats all i got from this vid
Only in England they crying about it. Rest of Europe just getting on with it
Let's understand one thing clearly. The data clearly shows that 90% of deaths are people over 65 and if you consider an age group under 40, that's even lower. Moreover the people under 40 dying are those with underlying conditions. Footballers don't have those conditions. They aren't going to die, so player's health concerns are given more due than necessary. Or just let the tv companies and sponsors pull their money back and watch clubs be forced to cut player salaries and then automatically the players will turn up.