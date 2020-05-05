twitter:
30 thoughts on “100 x PREMIER LEAGUE UPGRADE PACKS!! FIFA 20 Ultimate Team”
it’s gonna take a long time to get a blu….. BLUE!!!!
Bro it cost 30k to do these wtf!!!!!!!
My mans packed soyuncu and dipped
The game only gives good players to players with negative records or ppl that have not played and log back on after a couple of weeks simple as
My mate opened 5 and go CDM henderson and Mané
fucking ridiculous
Why is division 9 so sweaty i want to do icon swaps and fucking impossible when people just go down the line
I cant believe your teaming up with Krasi, a man who cheats every week on weekend league making sure he gets a home game,also he plays early in the morning to avoid better players and hopes his opponents quit early !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Out of the 4 I did of this SBC I packed Mane and Mahrez, insane
Henderson in first pick so I ain’t going to complain
What day do the tottsf bpl packs come out
no worries nick the good upgrades are coming thursday
Bro I invested in prem rares and made 350k profit
Packed mane and van dijk in the Same pack I’m so lucky
I did 5 and got Aguero , its all luck
Messi , Neymar or 87 yedder?
somehow I packed aguero in my first prem upgrade
Ive opened 20 got 2 blues both 88 henderson :/
Someone noticed he is wearing national South Korea kit? Looking good on you!
I packed 93 Richarlison in that pack O:
With my first prem upgrade i packed 94 rashford. The luck…
guys who should i pick for 12 tokens?
In this video Nick ditched the POSTMAN for the "Policeman"
Got Soyuncu in my second Prem upgrade. I'll take it.
hahaha nick always overkills the other streamers… Nep does 25, Matt does 85 Nick does 100… Way to go bro! obvious the best streamer
I did 3 and got and 87 laporte so I am happy. lol
Then spent 40k on league sbcs and got a tradeable robertson … yay
Packs are worth it! Did 5 and got mahrez and aguero 😋
Did one and got Tots Adama, Tots soyuncu and david silva
I got TOTS Dean Henderson and Son and only spent 100k on these packs
That sucks. I did 20 and got Arnold and van Dijk
Got Mane out of my rewards…
Ive opened like 40 of these and just got duplicate Soyuncu…