BUY FIFA 20 Coins Here (Use ‘NerdFire’ for 5% off)
Get yourself some GFUEL here and use the code ‘NERD’ for 10% off your order!!!
————————————————————————————————————
—[Did You Enjoy the Video? Why Not Subscribe?]—
Hello and welcome to this video with me, Nerdfire. In this video, i opened up 15 Premier League GUARANTEED TOTSSF packs on #FIFA20 Ultimate Team! Thanks For Watching!!!
If You Enjoyed The Video Hit The Like Button!!!
Business Enquiries: nerdfirebusiness@gmail.com
—=[Networks I Use]=—
Twitter: www.twitter.com/nerdfireyt
Twitch: www.twitch.tv/nerdfireyt
Instagram: www.instagram.com/tom.linnell
Snapchat: tomlinnell
—=[Capture Card I Use]=—
Elgato Game Capture HD60:
—=[Other Equipment]=—
Astro A40 Wired Headset:
Logitech C920 HD:
M-Audio Vocal Studio Mic:
Canon 700D:
Rode Camera Mic:
NerdFire,FIFA 20,FIFA 20 Ultimate Team,Ultimate Team,FUT,opening 15x Premier League TOTSSF Guaranteed Packs on FIFA 20…,15x premier league TOTSSF Guaranteed Packs,PL TOTSSF Guaranteed Packs fifa 20,fifa 20 PL TOTSSF Guaranteed pack opening,fifa 20 PL TOTSSF in a pack,PL TOTSSF pack opening,PL TOTSSF fifa 20,premier league TOTSSF packs fifa,PL TOTSSF Guaranteed Packs SBC,ea sports,football,Castro1021,Bateson87,NepentheZ,RTFM,Pieface
source Venta de camisetas de fútbol nuevas, incluyendo Camisetas de futbol 2018 y equipaciones de futbol 2018. Camiseta del barcelona 2018, Atletico Madrid. equipaciones de futbol baratas replicas
49 thoughts on “opening 15x Premier League TOTSSF Guaranteed Packs on FIFA 20…”
Who did you guys get? 😀
Is Son a W?
Please don’t take your hat if again nerdfire😂😂
I packed 93 richarlison from an 82+ pack
You should have way over 500k
I found u on my ps4 and searched you up and I’m suprised u don’t have more subs
I got salah
Got richarlison w or l
seeing these packs, lets me know im bare lucking getting big riyad
Nice video I got henderson on my channel
Don’t feel sad I got dean henderson
I got adama
Mahrez love your vids keep up the work!!!
Why are you getting angry over soyuncu good card imo
Jordan Henderson is that a W or L -.-? I use Petit and Fred in midfield 😂
I got richarlison
Loved the reaction when watching stream when got soyuncu for u but unlucky
He is better than ksi
Mo salah packed 🥶🥶🥶
I was watching streams for an hour and didn’t see a single dean Henderson, so I thought I was clear of getting him. Of course with my luck I got him.
I packed Mahrez from a 82+ upgrade
I got kdb
Is Traoŕe a W or L
hi
My transfer market got banned permanently
Is Adama gonna go up in price
In Turkish the C is like a J so instead of Soyunkew it’s like Soyunjew 🙂 love the content keep it up
Check out my latest video absolutely insane pulls
4:16 when ur mom asks u who ur marrying
I got Salah from this pack. So happy because i used my 90 Vieri, Modric, Busquets, pique, and Simon
Do a Rtg
ÇAĞLAR SÖYÜNCÜ 🇹🇷🇹🇷❤❤🇹🇷🇹🇷❤❤
He is very power
7:54 is what you lot came for
I completed both flashback alonso SBCs and did a player review on my channel if you could please watch and leave me feedback it would mean the world have a good day!
Got salah
and now the game becomes unplayable….. pay to win formula at maximum level… Fifa is a nice game until the TOTS releases
I got rashford
What Chen style do u put on Mahrez?
I put 91 suarez and 92 modric in this sbc and also spent 90k coins and got the 88 gk I never deleted a game so fast in my life😂
I PACKED SALAH TOFSSF TODAY RIGHT NOW WHOHOOOOOO
I didnt do the sbc but I packed 97 alisson in a 35k pack from div rivals and got 89 dembele out of a 25k pack with fifa points
I love nerdfire and have my own channel trying to do youtube but it's hard have you got any tips
What’s so bad about alisson? He’s a 97 rated keeper!
spent 100k got mo salah in return
Nerdfire is the type of guy to get 98 mane and say ahhh it’s not bad
Rashford
when u opened mine last week you got me pepe so i opened it myself and got rashford in this
Nice video🙂👍 I got henderson. Is that good? Cost me 160k .:)
nerd is underrated youtube doing him wrong 😔