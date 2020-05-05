ESPN FC’s Gab Marcotti and Dan Thomas are joined by Ian Darke to discuss the continued impact of coronavirus is having on football and the latest updates throughout the world. While Bundesliga may potentially resume their season on May 15, PFA Chief Executive Gordon Taylor indicates the Premier League are considering shorter matches and allowing for more substitutions. Darke believes the proposed Premier League changes would “rip up” the laws of the game and also explains what this could mean for the EFL Championship.
#ESPNFC #Bundesliga #PremierLeague
✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube:
source Fútbol Factory tienda online especializada ofrecemos los Camisetas baratas,comprar uniformes replicas camiseta de futbol,camiseta futbol 2019-20 en españa. camiseta polonia mundial 2018
48 thoughts on “Shortened Matches?! Premier League can’t rip up the laws of football – Ian Darke | ESPN FC”
lets wait until the match started …hold on on your seat man
If there are so many problems just end and void it
I love how these ESPN idiots think that sport is some inviolate religion that can’t be touched. It’s manufactured entertainment. EVERYTHING can be changed – rules, seasons, stadiums, uniforms etc. It’s all made up in the first place and thus can be changed. Stop treating this like some sacrosanct, immutable thing.
How are Bundesliga players ok with playing next week and premier league players not ok to play in a neutral venue? Cut their wages if they disagree.
Lol, gambling on sports plays a much bigger role here than we are being told.
Regardless of covid, it should have been 40 minute halves a while ago. We need to be adapting the game to allow for more goals, shorter halves will lead to more intense gameplay and desire for quicker goals.
It's all a big mess now. Even the fact that it is certain that all remaining fixtures (if the competition goes ahead of course) will be played without fans sucks. Of course this requirement is understandable but no-fan matches are a real bore!
Shorter matches, neutral stadiums and more substitutions? They are trying gimp the sport, VAR was just the beginning.
If you can't play the games as they should be played and have been played until this disaster then I don't care, scrap the entire league.
FINISH HOW WE STARTED OR DON'T FINISH AT ALL
I feel that promotion & relegation should be done in all tiers of english football for this season & scrap this season's FA Cup.
Farcical. Would be a hollow premiership and an even more hollow title. Stop the NONSENSE. NULL AND VOID ASAP.
Weren't liverpool literally one match win away from winning it? If only they won one extra game before this it wouldn't be a concern to end the league.
Just resume the season as and when it is safe to do so. That is the ONLY fair and sensible option.
Who gets to tell Covid we are not playing 90 min?
Let's make it as 7's
Just cancel the league…and go through with the final standings. No point to all this monsense
End the Premier League as a 5 aside competition of 30 mins per match . Games played in Clubs own indoor training pitches , could have the whole thing wrapped up in 2 weeks :
Loving Darke's Brian Clough nod with the Green sweatshirt – was he in white shorts, socks and trainers too?
Gab Marcotti is without a doubt the best on ESPN FC
Again, simple solution idk why is not being talked about: Stop season, give champs the trophies, no promotion or relegation, start again next season.
But apparently, some of the Premier League's self-serving bottom-feeders think rules should be changed to protect their Premier League status. Here's an idea: Schedule playoff matches between Norwich City versus Leeds United, and Aston Villa versus West Bromwich Albion, with the winners assigned to the 2020-2021 Premier League.
Or can it ?
Lets just be real for once. If Leicester were top the season would be null and void now.
How can any club be so selfish when people are dying? Its just tough. End the season with some dignity in tact and get safe for next season.
Is it normal to award titles and send teams down while fans still cant go next season?
I just want futbol I don’t care if it’s empty stadiums
why don't they just suggest the manager of each team to play the remaining matches on fifa 20. guaranteed safest social distancing…
All the major institutions have failed very badly in UK in their response to Covid19. NHS, Police, Government, Media, Premier league just to name major few. England has over 32,000 deaths, economy ruined. The virus has exposed all the flaws in British Society. There is hardly any innovation in Britain in science and technology. English still maintain their superiority complex, not ready to adopt to change. People and institutions are just woke for the sake of being woke. Family unit is breaking down. Religion plays no role in the society.
Banking and service sector dominates the economy, and we all know how banks work. England cannot produce anything of quality to match with the likes of Germany and Japan.
Education institutions are failing to produce thinking people, they are churning out left wing SJWs
From the above it must seem like I hate Britain, however it’s not the case, I still like the country but this is my feedback to them after living there for over a decade, it’s has great potential but it needs to pivot and change. To be up there with the likes of Germany.
And yes NHS is a religion in the UK criticism is tantamount to blasphemy.
And a few words for Premier League; It’s like an old institution living on the past glories. Same like England. It’s has not innovated and has not taken care of their key stake holders the Public. Same as the Country. They have not cultivated genuine relationship with the football fan. It’s like a visit to a brothel pay the money get your thing done and you are out. They hope more people will just keep on coming.
However things has changed, television ratings are down, it’s not being offset by digital viewers as they never had active relationship with viewers. Young people are not interested as they are put off by the ticket prices. Real fans cannot go to the stadium. Hence 80 percent of games have no atmosphere. Families cannot dream of going to the games week In and week out, as cost is prohibitive and bad behaviour and racism still prevails.
I think premier league will just do fine as it is but will not creat loyalty and great following as it had in its hay day, when the administrations of the league were clever to get the product out to the world. Even though it was not superior compared to other leagues than.
Some people might think that this is over the top reaction and all is fine as it is. It may seem like it right now but you can smell the rottenness has started to creep. And it’s going to be downhill from here.
The death of 32,000 people should make people question not only the government but their way of living and contemplate how have we reached here? in an advance society flushed with money, we cannot protect our people and just let them die.
England needs to ask itself very tough questions.
If all matches are shortened to 45 mins then ALL THE REMAINING 92 MATCHES WOULD BE DRAWS 😂😂😂
I don't see what's wrong with shortening games in a crisis. And new law who benefits players, fans and staff are often added in. There is a reason penalty shoot outs has been added too the game, same goes for goals from corners, penalties and Offside. Even VAR was added, the referee was supposed to be the enforcer of the rules and spotter of fouls, in the end even this law was changed to"further the game". So why can't we again change the rules to better protect the players, staff and fans.
Football is bollocks nowadays
surely need special permission from IFAB to do this?
How about every game will just be a penalty shootout
If there's no relegation then it's pointless. My team west ham are on the mix for relegation and I say we play to stay up. If there is no relegation then there's no competition .
Some German officials saying clubs will get into trouble /dept if they don't play. What will happen to the German officials if 20 players across the league catch the virus…? ONE RULE FOR MONEY…NO RULES FOR SOMEONES LIFE…GREAT MESSAGE FOOTBALL….
☣️☢️💰☣️☢️💰☣️☢️💰☣️☢️💰☣️
The way some people and bottom six teams are moaning as if they've won all their home games in their lifetime. Pure greed and utter fear of being relegated.
Problem with Manc and other Liverpool haters is they always tried to find an excuse to stop the league thus depriving Liverpool from the title.
1. Make it null & void, peopleare dying but they don't have any problem in starting a new season at August as if the virus will be wiped out by that time, no people will die of that virus and probably the dead might even come back alive according to them if this season is scrapped.
2. Ok stop the league as people are dying. Hand the title to team based on merit/point (obviously Liverpool). Oh, a title can't be won until it's won. They can lose all their remaining matches. Well guess what , a team which lost 1 out of their 29 matches (it'll be more of you count last season's match since they were beaten by Citeh) can lose all of their remaining matches in your dream, not in reality be it in pre-covid or post-covid world. And the bottom six teams are the nastiest and most greedy teams thinking they'll never be able to come back to premier league once relegated.
Now, plot twist:
Liverpool will win their required two games and or gain six points and the league will be called off crowing Liverpool as champion. Haters will have tape in their mouth. They won't be saying 'null & void' & ' a title isn't won until it's won.
Oh my lord. This world is so screwed up. people are threatening to sue because the govt wants to keep people safe by not allowing any events..
WHAT IS WRONG WITH PEOPLE? WHY ARE YOU SELFISH?
WHY CAN'T THE LEAGUE RESTARTS FROM 2021 FROM THE SAME POSITIONS THEY WERE THIS YEAR WHEN IT STOPPED?
Since we got the country invested with covidonavirus i think LIVERPOOOL should get 2 league titled because its not fair otherwise
I'm a simple guy… Gab starts talking I skip
What's the point of reducing the time?😂😂😂
What about stopping all the spitting that goes on in a typical match as a natural bodily function? The playing surface can than infect anything that comes into contact, via sliding tackles, heading the ball, touching the ball via throw-ins, placing the ball at corners, free kicks etc etc etc What will the medical protocol be, not just for now but the future?
There is no fair way, just void it and plan for a restart whenever it is healthy to do so. Let the Premier league deal with their own contract situation with TV broadcasters. Sorry to Liverpool fans, but if your team is that great they can continue that run when the new season starts again. Uefa should also scrap their competitions and restart it with the same teams in it. As fair as it can be, force majeure. Distribute any TV monies evenly .
Just let the 2 matches be played to equal the amount of games played and end the season by all teams.
Aston Villa v Sheff Utd
Arsenal v Man City
Champions Liverpool
Bottom 2 relegated
Top 2 from championship up
End of….stop all the stupid talk of venues, cutting times etc.
premier league should not be resumed
Apparently football is way more important than the lives of people. Go on, play the league and let natural selection do it's job. Either way, who are we to say anything? We're only simple people working for them millionaires who don't contribute to anything while we're out there fighting for them and having 90% chance of dying from the virus.
bundesliga starting soon. They'll be the guinea pig. if everything goes right with them then all the other leagues will follow.
Penalty shotouts. Only best 5 player in shooting and 2 keeper.
Good day, I think the solution is to complete this season when the pandemic is over And cancel the next season or make it have season so u avoid the biggest problem of relegation and promotion especially that there will be no international tournament. Thanks