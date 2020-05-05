Shortened Matches?! Premier League can’t rip up the laws of football – Ian Darke | ESPN FC





ESPN FC’s Gab Marcotti and Dan Thomas are joined by Ian Darke to discuss the continued impact of coronavirus is having on football and the latest updates throughout the world. While Bundesliga may potentially resume their season on May 15, PFA Chief Executive Gordon Taylor indicates the Premier League are considering shorter matches and allowing for more substitutions. Darke believes the proposed Premier League changes would “rip up” the laws of the game and also explains what this could mean for the EFL Championship.

