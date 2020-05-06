Live coverage of Emerson Palmieri vs Andre Gray (Chelsea vs Watford) in the ePremier League Invitational last 16.
Representatives from each team will go head-to-head in EA SPORTS FIFA 20 with the final commencing on Saturday 9 May.
31 thoughts on “Emerson Palmieri vs Andre Gray | Chelsea vs Watford | ePremier League Invitational | FIFA 20”
First
Yo
Nice
4th
7th Im turkısh man
Thanks Emerson 💙
6th
These commentators are great, it was like they were reading my mind “Dotn worry chelsea fans your not losing 8-0 this time”
9th
10th
I don't like this
Gg Emerson…from Italy
Jesus football can’t come back sooner
come on emersonnnn!!
I’m so early the coffin dance meme wasn’t a thing.
KTBFFH!!!
wanna be friends?
wanna be friends?
What is this
GET IN 💙
It wasn’t embarrassing like last time
10:05 Fake Jorginho…where is the jump?😔
Finally someone from Chelsea FC know how to play fifa
Alhamdulillah 🙏 FINALLY.
Thank you Emerson 💙
I appreciate these ePL players/participants that actually talking and interacting with the "commentators" and each other while playing…
Can't stand these dudes with headphones that don't like to convo or anything 😴🥱🙄
gg Emerson💙
Chelsea fc
Impressive Emerson
In what world does jorginho catch up with Sarr😂😂
Watching Emerson play just made me wanna play #FIFA20 once more
#Bluez #CFC 🇰🇪
👏💪💪💪💪💪