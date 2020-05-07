30 GUARANTEED TOTS PREMIER LEAGUE PACKS! FIFA 20 ULTIMATE TEAM

EA have brought out the big boy GUARANTEED TOTS PREMIER LEAGUE PACKS! We managed to get 30 opened from viewers and we managed to pull some INSANE TOTS PREMIER LEAGUE players!
Mans calling vardy meh? You crazy bro he is sick in game
Awb is the worse rb in the game imo I regret doing that sbc
The team rating shoulda been lower for the squad even at this stage in fifa the majority of players will struggle to do it
nice vid bro best fifa player
Spent about 1 million coins worth of player and got the Turkish CB fucking grear
Makes me feel even more hard done by getting soyuncu
Got Mahrez out mine who strong links to my birthday cancelo, huge dub
Shout out to my fellow player who got dean Henderson and broke their controller like me
Got a duplicate wan bissaka total BS
lmao i got awb
Got vardy and damm he's a beast the 4 star weak foot is God send
My guy gorilla said 'wherever you're watching this, at home, ON THE BUS' because people can definitely get on buses rn
is it joe gomez come on man youre a prooooo
you are stupid, how is rashford and vardy terrible, i got trent and id much rather have an attacker
Joe Gomez
Trent over rashford and vardy??? what kind of crack are you on??
calls vardy awful and then calls trent a win? tf bro
Damn he just hates every player if it isn’t neymar, mbappe, cruyff meta meta meta.
Anyone let me open their packs? I’m a new you tuber. I would appreciate if you guys subscribe to me @kevinxgmzhd
Why you think vardy is bad?
This guy is a YouTuber and thought u could get joe Gomez in the pack haha
the last pack is like a offside goal hahahahah
Trent is shocking in game, really really bad, Robertson is unreal though
After seeing hundreds of these today, getting Son twice in 30 packs is MENTAL. Only 2 times I’ve seen him. Seen Auba once and Salah once. No KDB or Aguero.
So rigged 😂😂😂 this SBC is a scam
FFS! Am I the only one who got Dean Henderson?
So vardy is an L and u think Arnold is good come one man u are Liverpool fan or something 😂😂
I haven’t watched this channel in ages, since he started in the YouTube game. It’s amazing how much more charismatic and engaging Huge Gorilla is now. Congrats bro
0:55 Joe Gomez?? WTF
He is from the community team
New sub😁👍
“Im trying to polish a turd”😂😂😂😂😂
Says Rashford is disappointing and Vardy is terrible but loves getting Arnold. His standards are very high!
Should i use 92 casemiro or 88 pogba on 7 chem?
All these Rashfords and I got Dean Henderson. What a joke
Can‘t with these guys complaining about getting a 95 Vardy, I got Soyuncu so it could have been much worse
This cheered me up knowing someone else packed Dean Henderson.
Joe Gomez? U cant Get him
Adama w and vardy L I want what ur smoking
I got Adama and I'd trade him for rashford any day 😂
Whens the rewards video out bro
I got robbo which I was ok with cause I’m a Liverpool fan
I got dean Henderson
Hi mate. Your doing a great job. Just 1 question. I notice a lot of u tubers on their transfer market having around 4million to 5 million transfers a peak and event times. Mine and others are always at most 3mill ever and usually around 1.5. Do u have yours on a different setting. Thanks Baz
Watching this hurts my heart… told my friend to open it for me and i got henderson….. dean Henderson
When Gorilla still didn't realise that Vardy is actually a beast and 800k! His words "he's a good super sub, just trying to polish a turd" 😂 800k and trying to polish a turd haha