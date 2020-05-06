twitter:
48 thoughts on “25 x GUARANTEED PREMIER LEAGUE TOTS PACKS!! FIFA 20 Ultimate Team”
I got Alisson and the Rb from Saudi guaranteed
Ok, so I’ve been watching Nicks Vids for over a year now, and I’ve just realised he doesn’t have a mate called Chad with him.
Just wait until the la liga when it’s Spanish every time lol
During the stream i wasnt sure if I was watching Nick or MJ with the amount of bets going on lmao
Got Mahrez big dub
I got vardy. W. 🔥
I got Dean Henderson. Imagine being such a POS you submitted two Prime Moments and getting Mahrez. piss off EA
Who the fuck changes x and o
Can I get a L in the chat I got dean Henderson 😭
Two a week, AND 83 rated squads!!!
This man said bro triple the amount of times than years I've been alive
I got De Bruyne, which is a huge W, however I already have his TOTY untradeable.
Me and my mate opened our pack at the same time and we both got Vardy 😫
I got salah let’s go
I got jordan henderson
Omg this means i was so lucky. In de prem players i packed alisson. After it i made pl totssf and i saw a brazilian flag i was like hell no. But it was ricarlison 😆
Wow I didn’t know how lucky I was pulling mahrez till watching this
I packed him 👍🏽
I was lucky my sbc fodder was good for the 88 squad only spent 80k to complete.. still Henderson⚽️👍🏽
i got mahrez 🙂
I got the pope from last year. Henderson (GK)
i got vardy in my reds and has 3 * wf….
Your first wish south korean son is at navy right now!! for basic training~~
My pack weight normally trash an got Pierre so big w
I packed 96 aguero out mine
Got koviaic in sbcs 2 times in a row then in guarantee for salah.
FINAL BRO COUNTER – 112 lol… GG Nick, but damn BRO!
England only
Got red mahrez from gold 3….
There are 7 English players to pack what do you expect?
Just got son and vardy In player picks noiceee
I packed prime daglish
Stop crying!!! I got fucking alisson
What this doesn’t show is the significant amount of Gambling that happened 😂
this video made me realise how lucky i was to get aguero
I got Henderson as an untradeable duplicate
Damn after seeing this I got lucky lol, got Son. Think I deserved it tho after all my shit packs
i did the prem SBC: got GK Henderson. My gold 2 rewards: freaking VVD and Mahrez
Why does this stuff keep popping up on my phone, the game is utter, utter utter f##king garbage, cant believe people still play this shite lmfao.
Open pack ….. 🏴 …. 🤯🔫
13:52 when I don’t get what I want at Christmas 😂
I actually just got KDB in mine!!!
These packs are always the only chance i give EA before i quit FUT before next year… Got AWB, don't understand why EA won't at this point in time just give everyone something to have fun with.
I am from turkey and this is definetly not how u spell “söyüncü” 😅😂😂
English players popping in the EPL, damn – hope you're not too shocked at the French players in Ligue 1
The twitch prime ad is gold
I got KDB!!
I got duplicate untradeable rashford 🙁 , then put his duplicate into a mid icon pack, then got Paul scholes :(((((