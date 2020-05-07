Relive an eventful afternoon at Old Trafford, when a shocking Fernando Torres miss highlighted a four-goal affair between Manchester United and Chelsea. #NBCSports #PremierLeague #ManUnited #Chelsea
Man United v. Chelsea | PREMIER LEAGUE CLASSIC MATCH | 9/18/11 | NBC Sports
24 thoughts on “Man United v. Chelsea | PREMIER LEAGUE CLASSIC MATCH | 9/18/11 | NBC Sports”
Ballsack
The match that ended Torres’s career
Such a prospect Phil Jones was. Career killed by injuries, such a. Promising player
“what an exciting young prospect”
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
If you cant tell me exactly what happened right before the thumbnail of this video I dont trust your football knowledge.
phil jones used to be good
There coulda been a hat trick between both Rooney and Torres lmao
Oh dear…Times when Phil Jones was the most exciting defender on the planet 😂😂
I still feel sorry for Fernando Torres. His confidence was so low at times you could just see it so clearly. A shadow of his former self while at Chelsea. Such a shame
21:35 “He’s gonna score ag- OH MY WORD”
Torres, one of the greatest pure 9s to ever play but also on the most inconsistent 9s ever.
Why not have the score and minutes on display?
Peter and kasper schmeical in the crowd,,,, beautiful to see
Pauses the video at 11:18 and jumps straight to the comments! "What a run…what a young player"
16:36 John Terry flashbacks of Moscow 2008 lmao
United won a title with this squad wtf…..
You know SAF was a legend, he played Anderson, Jones, and Smalling to beat Chelsea
worst miss I've ever seen. jaw dropping
Poor old Fernando Torres
Torres 😂
Full double tea pot lmao
Cole's challenge most clear red and penalty Ive ever seen
I remember that Torres miss. I wanted to sink into ground for him.
as a united fan i felt bad for torres