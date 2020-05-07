This one is a rollercoaster, she’s a cricket prodigy, a twitter sensation and rapper extraordinaire. In Game no. 11, Jemimah Rodrigues is up against League Commissioner, Gaurav Kapur or as she likes to call him, GK uncle.
The motto for this episode: See Question, Hit Question!
The #IsolationPremierLeague has commenced. How well do your favourite stars remember their own career highlights?
Your life, your questions.
You vs Your memory.
Played in complete Isolation.
#StayHome #WithMe
Don’t forget to hit the bell icon, and subscribe to Oaktree Sports.
For more fun sports content follow us on:
Facebook –
Instagram –
Twitter –
Catch Gaurav Kapur’s live tweets and BWC updates –
source Envíos gratis para pedidos a partir de 100€ camisetas de futbol baratas contrareembolso españa
44 thoughts on “Jemi Rod The Demi God | Isolation Premier League: Game 11 #StayHome”
How did you like this surprise? Make sure you subscribe to Oaktree Sports and click on the bell icon to never miss an episode. Keep sharing and supporting, we love hearing from all of you 🙂
She needs to improve her batting skills
Best episode of Isolation Premier League period.
Please msd ko isolation premeir league m lao
Star of circket!! Thanks gaurav kapoor
Women's team disappointed many times despite getting lots of support…They should raised their standards….Team combination should be changed….Lack of professionalism..They are sportsplayer not actress to attract audiences
Gaurav bhai, two things… Do a segment just for these funny or memorable stories from the team.
And second how players got their nicknames
😘😘😘😘😘
Rohit Sharma in show like
Virat kohli in show comment
GK Bhai we want smriti madhna next on the show 😍😊
Bhajji pav🤣🤣🤣.
Gaurav please invite gabbar urff shikhar dhawan,many cricketers said his memoey is not so good,let fans knew is it right or wrong!
86,174
This is why girls memory is better than boys memory.
Thanks GK for inviting Jemi. Would love to see other women cricketers. Not only the big stars but someone like Tanya Bhatia, Harleen Deol.
Man I would love to see Ellyse Perry as well
please bring priya punia
She looks like my wife🤣
I like those some little but very important tips, which GK has given to her in between conversation.
#myfirstcomment😅😅
Get Bumrah & Smriti in this show😊
What about KL Rahul ?
☹️
☹️
☹️
The demi god ? Really ?
When you have Mithali Raj around who has far more maturity,focus and the ability to lead?
Major burn in the end 😂😂
Jemimah bas not been very consistent last one year.
Sir…. Please please bring Sir Jadeja on IPL…..
#Uncle 😂😂
Nicely done GK & Team. Very Crisp,Cool n Kadak Episode so far in this League. Keep it up. Cheers! 👍🏼😇
Why India has all God and demi God in cricket and Australia has all the world cups..
She is so darning. Fun episode.
What a smile 😀 ❤️😍
I love Jemimah ….. I love the way she playing cricket …. 😘😘
Smriti ko bulale bhai…
Please get MS here please
Bhai Hum Loyal Follower Hai.. 90's ke hai cricket cricket kya hai alag batane ki baat nahi lekin jitna huva utna hindi bolo bhai hame bhi dekhna hai
Oooo bhai ye india h englend nahi h plese tok in hindi ok english ka jada sook h to jo mere jese kam padelike log h unko samj nahi aatti so next time tok in hindi
I love her batting,,, specially jo women's world Cup 2020 final m Australia k against khela tha ,,,,,,,,
😁😁😁😁😁😁 0-2balls
i didnt knew she was that good
i m starting loving her
Ch*** h just like shefaali
Nulli h ye
When smriti comes ask her about the 120 kph ball by mohd shami 😅
Next episode plan with virat.
Love u sister … U r our inspiration … For young girl… For Indian… Ty again gk
Who all want pant
Me 2 from Sangli and love sambha bhel😋😋
She is my friend's sister
We want Vk