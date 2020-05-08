WEALTH BEFORE HEALTH? Are Premier League players judged unfairly on potential return? | ESPN FC

Danny Higginbotham and Steve Nicol join Dan Thomas on ESPN FC to discuss the different scenarios involved in Premier League players returning to the field of play. Higginbotham says it doesn’t matter how much players are earning when you consider the health risks involved, though concedes things have changed in the month or so. Plus, he says if he were still a player, he’d probably be happy to take to the pitch again.
  4. The same risk do many people with normal job have. Many have a bigger risk. Also Danish scientists have made massive study's and that say it's almost zero chance to get infected. That's if they follow a few steps.

  5. WEALTH BEFORE HEALTH? YES!!! IDC IF 10000 OLD GEASERS WHO ARE LIKE 90+ YEARS OLD DIE TODAY AND NOT TOMORROW!!!! THE IDIOTS THAT SAY PEOPLE OUTSIDE TRAINING CAN "SPREAD THE VIRUS!!!" IT CAN'T! YOU CAN'T TALK TO SOMEONE WITH IT AND GET IT!! SIMPLE AS THAT!!!

  9. Just furlough all the players and all the staff until there is a vaccine. Its not like anyone will complain about that 🤨. Otherwise make all the players redundant until there is a vaccine or a cure or there won't be any football after the pandemic. The same goes for everything else that can't offer 100% safety. Stop everything until we get a vaccine or a cure. It doesn't matter how long that will take. Going down to 60% furlough soon. Don't worry stay home stay safe.

  11. While there is no vaccine players are going have to take some kind of risk. If you wait for a vaccine which is a year or two away many clubs will go under. You just hope what protocols are put into place is good enough.

  20. Plus, we've yet to understand how those who get infected will be affected long-term. Are your lungs impacted? Is your ability to run for long distances for long periods of time affected? Are your joints or muscles more prone to injury? Might you be slower? Not jump as high? Not be as quick? Not be as strong? And for how long? Similar to the NFL draft here in the states (odds area draftee will catch covid-19 – could be a wasted pick) I feel as though sports are rushing the gun simply because the human race needs a distraction, or something? Never have I ever been so sure that the players in professional sports are our Pawns put out there simply for our Amusement then now.

