WEALTH BEFORE HEALTH? Are Premier League players judged unfairly on potential return? | ESPN FC





Danny Higginbotham and Steve Nicol join Dan Thomas on ESPN FC to discuss the different scenarios involved in Premier League players returning to the field of play. Higginbotham says it doesn’t matter how much players are earning when you consider the health risks involved, though concedes things have changed in the month or so. Plus, he says if he were still a player, he’d probably be happy to take to the pitch again.

#ESPNFC

Subscribe to ESPN UK:

Follow ESPN UK across multiple platforms:

source Equipaciones de fútbol baratas. Camisetas de fútbol baratas, pantalones, medias, espinilleras, balones. Compra equipaciones y camisetas de fútbol online. camiseta nigeria comprar