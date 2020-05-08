WEALTH BEFORE HEALTH? Are Premier League players judged unfairly on potential return? | ESPN FC

Danny Higginbotham and Steve Nicol join Dan Thomas on ESPN FC to discuss the different scenarios involved in Premier League players returning to the field of play. Higginbotham says it doesn’t matter how much players are earning when you consider the health risks involved, though concedes things have changed in the month or so. Plus, he says if he were still a player, he’d probably be happy to take to the pitch again.
The same risk do many people with normal job have. Many have a bigger risk. Also Danish scientists have made massive study's and that say it's almost zero chance to get infected. That's if they follow a few steps.
This is just dirty tactics. There is absolutely no way any Premier League player would say that. The lowest paid players in the league still earn more than anyone in society.
I'm not judging them ,its more about entertainment before bordem for me 🍻
Too put it clearly for you.. they cant even provide the correct amount of ppe to the front line staff in the NHS.. you think they are going to be able to provide ppe to people earning 100k a week? Bore off
Just furlough all the players and all the staff until there is a vaccine. Its not like anyone will complain about that 🤨. Otherwise make all the players redundant until there is a vaccine or a cure or there won't be any football after the pandemic. The same goes for everything else that can't offer 100% safety. Stop everything until we get a vaccine or a cure. It doesn't matter how long that will take. Going down to 60% furlough soon. Don't worry stay home stay safe.
If the rest of the country are slowly returning to work then so do footballers. I can't just say 'nah not coming to work because of the virus'
While there is no vaccine players are going have to take some kind of risk. If you wait for a vaccine which is a year or two away many clubs will go under. You just hope what protocols are put into place is good enough.
Wish they had a union in my delivery van.
It's a risk resuming the league when vaccines arent available yet
Let’s be real, money is the only reason why they are still trying to finish the season despite the virus
There has to certain precautions just can't ask them to go and play like nothing happened. These players have to go back to their family can't fault them for being worried
First the safety guidelines is important then play at neutral venues if possible if not
What other options to complete the seasons quickly
And move to next season
Is there the capacity to test 150 people 2 to 3 times a week per PL club?
If you guys watched Aguero on twitch then you would understand the state of his mind😂😂😂😂😂
Plus, we've yet to understand how those who get infected will be affected long-term. Are your lungs impacted? Is your ability to run for long distances for long periods of time affected? Are your joints or muscles more prone to injury? Might you be slower? Not jump as high? Not be as quick? Not be as strong? And for how long? Similar to the NFL draft here in the states (odds area draftee will catch covid-19 – could be a wasted pick) I feel as though sports are rushing the gun simply because the human race needs a distraction, or something? Never have I ever been so sure that the players in professional sports are our Pawns put out there simply for our Amusement then now.
Void it. 3 players at Brighton tested positive. Could be more at other clubs. Health before wealth.