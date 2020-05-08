twitter:
twitch:
instagram:
SECOND CHANNEL:
FUTBIN:
Use Code «runthefutmarket» @
for a discount
#FIFA20 #KonamiTheGOAT #TOTS
source Análisis a los cambios de equipación más sorprendentes de los equipos de fútbol. camisetas baratas online
You can change this text in Slider One settings tab of theme options page. Write something awesome to make your website ridiculously fabulous.
twitter:
twitch:
instagram:
SECOND CHANNEL:
FUTBIN:
Use Code «runthefutmarket» @
for a discount
#FIFA20 #KonamiTheGOAT #TOTS
source Análisis a los cambios de equipación más sorprendentes de los equipos de fútbol. camisetas baratas online
50 thoughts on “100TH IN THE WORLD PREMIER LEAGUE TOTS REWARDS!! WHAT ARE THESE PACKS?! FIFA 20 Ultimate Team”
wanna be friends?
Sweaty mode activated
i knew george cook was gonna get sick stuff when he was getting walkouts from his normal packs. i swear pack luck comes in sprees not lying. when the luck is on it's on
He’s lost twice but was 28-0 😂
If u want an auba Nicks ur guy
"Guys I'm from NA, I can't really do math" had me dead 😂
Mate so you gonna ignore we all invested so much in fodder😂
1:45 bet no one said that to Nick before
Imagine coming 101st
What’s up with the contrast?
If this guy finished 5 minutes later he might not have got top 100 this is why everyone with 30 wins should get the same rewards
Why are you acting like everyone is getting lucky with these packs? Obviously EA are giving everyone mental packs for totssf because they know their game is dead so they might as well go all out.
The gameplay is so trash today
you can tell nick is sick when he packed auba, like sure he's happy but he doesn't get shit and a lot of other ppl get great stuuff. Damn lol
Opened 40 PL Upgrades and another like 200 packs this week to not get a single blue, smh this game
4:50 wayooo, that pack is just plain jackpot. Now if they only would give you a smaller pack like that on elite 1/elite 2/elite 3/gold 1/2/3 and silver 1/2/3. Like on each lower tier you lose 1 of 11 spots in that pack. Only to get 1 of them tradeable as silver 1 reward would make weekend league worthwhile to play for us common folks
We miss the postman…
I got Richarlison from gold 3 in reds
Which chem style should I use in tots thiago?
Will 96 messi drop coz he’ll get a tots
Good video bro
got kdb from gold 3👍
GGMU
Ea: lets give everyone something good to forget how bad this fifa was
Fifa User: “omg I pack vardy I’m going to play fifa 2021”
Ea: give good players during the end of the game
Brainwash fifa user:”omg I forgot how bad this game was since ea gave me Neymar so I can keep playing this game”
When is the best time to sell tots alisson ?
Nick uploads, me click… Quick maths
Packed Manè from my first EPL 25k pack just before they went out of packs.
Where is the vid with krasi
I don’t know, but I feel it’s kinda wrong when people play WL all year, and getting more rewards coins in one EPL TOTS Thursday than all year combined.
I don’t know how, but they need to make playing WL a bit more benefit during the year. Maybe add promo teams in red picks (at least a little bit).
7 mil, one reward!?!? DAMNlol EA def gonna change it up next rewards i guarantee it… i mean for the worst. 4 mil for the next one!? Ahhhh!
Got aguero N alisson from G1
Should I get 93 Seedorf for 442 beside 91 ndidi or someone else, I need an icon for chem
How does it feel to come in last place
Obama Yang 2020
Ben yedder is 289 when shall I sell him
George Cook.. forever a FIFA legend
I got TOP 35 , first t100 ever idk how i did iti just tried my hardest 🙂 but i did it , made 5.2mil from my pack , reds were rasford bissaka adama giovinco alisson 🙂
Nick can you do saul totssf
Double the value of my club in one pack. Great system. Bullsh*t. Enjoying your uploads though, gg's.
This is what I hate, these top 100 players majority of them have 10 mill teams and then ea give them another 3 mill minimum from rewards whilst us casuals get about 50k
Why grind like i got silver one and got richarlison from reds then bagged Alison like silver 1 is the way forward
Had enough of this fucking SCRIPTED GAME! FUCK FUT and EA!
Can someone here pls help me I need therapy after 3 games of wl
Nick doing maths was the funniest thing
NEW CAMPAIGN: NO ONE BUY FUCKING FIFA 21, THIS GAME IS LITERALLY SHIT. JUST LOST A FUCKING FUT CHAMPIONS MATCH AGAINST A GUY WHO SCORED 3 GOALS AND HAD 3 SHOTS. I HAD 14 AND 9 ON TARGET AND 2 GOALS, HONESTLY I’LL NEVER PLAY THIS GAME AGAIN.
When do you think I should buy totssf premier league cards want rashford but noticed his price has soared
The 12K fifa points guy's pack luck was insane.. really makes you think
Nick I packed tots Ramos should I keep or sell?
Hey Nick, TOTY Trent… Should I sell him now for 450k??? Tks, love u man! ;))