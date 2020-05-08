100TH IN THE WORLD PREMIER LEAGUE TOTS REWARDS!! WHAT ARE THESE PACKS?! FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

Posted on by Nick - RunTheFUTMarket



twitter:
twitch:
instagram:

SECOND CHANNEL:

FUTBIN:

Use Code «runthefutmarket» @
for a discount

#FIFA20 #KonamiTheGOAT #TOTS

source Análisis a los cambios de equipación más sorprendentes de los equipos de fútbol. camisetas baratas online

50 thoughts on “100TH IN THE WORLD PREMIER LEAGUE TOTS REWARDS!! WHAT ARE THESE PACKS?! FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

  12. Why are you acting like everyone is getting lucky with these packs? Obviously EA are giving everyone mental packs for totssf because they know their game is dead so they might as well go all out.

    Responder

  16. 4:50 wayooo, that pack is just plain jackpot. Now if they only would give you a smaller pack like that on elite 1/elite 2/elite 3/gold 1/2/3 and silver 1/2/3. Like on each lower tier you lose 1 of 11 spots in that pack. Only to get 1 of them tradeable as silver 1 reward would make weekend league worthwhile to play for us common folks

    Responder

  30. I don’t know, but I feel it’s kinda wrong when people play WL all year, and getting more rewards coins in one EPL TOTS Thursday than all year combined.

    I don’t know how, but they need to make playing WL a bit more benefit during the year. Maybe add promo teams in red picks (at least a little bit).

    Responder

  46. NEW CAMPAIGN: NO ONE BUY FUCKING FIFA 21, THIS GAME IS LITERALLY SHIT. JUST LOST A FUCKING FUT CHAMPIONS MATCH AGAINST A GUY WHO SCORED 3 GOALS AND HAD 3 SHOTS. I HAD 14 AND 9 ON TARGET AND 2 GOALS, HONESTLY I’LL NEVER PLAY THIS GAME AGAIN.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *