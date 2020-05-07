Project Restart: what hurdles are facing the Premier League?





As the Premier League weighs up a possible return in June, many questions remain unanswered. From testing regimes to where games will be played, Paul MacInnes takes a look at the key hurdles

Subscribe to Guardian Football ►

Project Restart: the hurdles Premier League football must clear to resume ►

Support the Guardian ►

The Guardian on YouTube:

The Guardian ►

Guardian Sport ►

Guardian News ►

Owen Jones talks ►

Guardian Culture ►



source Las camisetas de fútbol de adidas se encuentran entre las preferidas de muchos equipos. Descubre por qué visitando nuestra colección en la web. camiseta atletico de madrid 2019