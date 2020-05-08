When Man City signed Raheem Sterling he was announced as the most expensive British player ever, so it’s with no surprise that the club had big hopes for the young star!
Fast forward 5 years and Sterling has developed an eye for goals and has often came up with the goods right when City needed him.
Last minute winners, stunning volleys and of course a few tap-ins have all help him reach a stunning total of 59 goals in 155 appearances for the Blues.
Here we take a look at every one of them scored in the Premier League.
Enjoy!
24 thoughts on “RAHEEM STERLING | RAINING GOALS | EVERY PREMIER LEAGUE GOAL SCORED | MAN CITY”
Ah tb to the days Joe Hart was still in the squad – miss him 😇😇
Next Edin Dzeko all goals please.
Sterling might be in a dip of form but I’ll never forget his last minute goals at 17/18 it’s like it’s always him getting us a win when we’re out of ideas
Razz loves a game against the 🍒
3:29 how did he see that small space…
Guys plzz do Jesus video
De bruyne has most of the assists
24 dislikes they are all bournemouth fans
Sterling Have alot of Confident, i aprreciate that
But you can see that Kevin De Bryun do Alooooot..
most of his goals are assisted
잘하긴 잘해
At 0:46 navas doesn't shoot in the open net. As good as he was with his pace and work rate, this guy never had the confidence to shoot.
We are lucky to have sterling as his upgrade.
He's good
KDB 🔥
The video of all his Man City misses would be longer😂. For those who think I’m hating , it’s a joke.
Sterling is Class
still cannot pass wan bissaka😂
Rahsford strong 🇮🇩 indonesian
Sane leaving? If Sane wants to leave take a deal plus a small amount of cash for both Alaba, Leon Goretzka and Citeh need to go buy midfield player either Martin Ødegaard or Kai Harvert and Sane replacement either Leon Bailey or, Sancho,Adama Traoré
Stupid club
Big up 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🔥🔥🔥👌👌😀😄
Sterling hasn’t scored or assisted in 2020
thats a lot of tap ins…
Will probably have the record for most tap-ins and fortunate goals in a career if he keeps his consistency.