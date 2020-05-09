Every Premier League Goal 2002/03: Baros and Murphy make their mark

Posted on by Liverpool FC



Watch every Premier League goal Liverpool scored in the 2002/03 campaign from Riise’s rocket at Villa Park, right through Sami Hyypia’s final day finish.

  12. On the 2nd of Nov that season … We were undefeated and top of the table by SEVEN points …. It looked like Houllier might finally have got things in place for a title win? …. Errrr no.
    After the 2-0 over West Ham that day , we then went on a horrific run of just TWO wins in our next SIXTEEN league fixtures … TWO wins between the 9th of Nov and the end of Feb!! … It was AWFUL!
    The team improved towards the end of the season and ultimately ended in 5th, while we also beat United 2-0 to win the league cup … but it was a totally wasted season, and Houlliers increasingly poor decisions in the transfer market were beginning to hurt us.

  19. Oh let's not buy ANELKA who was world class at the time and buy some bloody no mark EL HADJI DIOUF who had 1/2 good game's in the WORLD CUP with his country..What a brilliant strategy by HOULLIER?? ANELKA wanted to sign for LIVERPPOL as well he was virtually begging us.But I don't know if HOULLIER might of been put off with ANELKA'S shenanigans and his rebellious ways because he was known as "LE SULK" And even worse when he played against us he'd always friggen SCORE..SMH

