Watch every Premier League goal Liverpool scored in the 2002/03 campaign from Riise’s rocket at Villa Park, right through Sami Hyypia’s final day finish.
34 thoughts on “Every Premier League Goal 2002/03: Baros and Murphy make their mark”
Liverpool best team
9:00 Haaaa 🤣🤣🤣
When did they start booking players for taking off their shirts? Otherwise Riise would have spent his Liverpool career sidelined with yellow cards.
LIVERPOOL FANS IN THE BEST
YNWA❤
Liverpool ❤️
Liverpool is the best Club in the Word
Danny Murphy – what a player
Known as 'Zidanny' Murphy in our house.
Such a good start to that season, then it all fell apart.
That black and grey away kit has got to be one of our worst ever
Sell lovern
On the 2nd of Nov that season … We were undefeated and top of the table by SEVEN points …. It looked like Houllier might finally have got things in place for a title win? …. Errrr no.
After the 2-0 over West Ham that day , we then went on a horrific run of just TWO wins in our next SIXTEEN league fixtures … TWO wins between the 9th of Nov and the end of Feb!! … It was AWFUL!
The team improved towards the end of the season and ultimately ended in 5th, while we also beat United 2-0 to win the league cup … but it was a totally wasted season, and Houlliers increasingly poor decisions in the transfer market were beginning to hurt us.
Not signing Anelka permanently and wasting money on that knob Diouf was the beginning of the end for Houllier.
Danny murphy was is underrated nowadays, he was sick for us
⚽⚽⚽🥅🥅🥅
This makes me miss peak Murphy. Wasn't he good enough for Rafa?
I didn't enjoy this season. Houllier bought players that were simply not good enough.
Riise and his shirt off after scoring is better love story than twilight
Oh let's not buy ANELKA who was world class at the time and buy some bloody no mark EL HADJI DIOUF who had 1/2 good game's in the WORLD CUP with his country..What a brilliant strategy by HOULLIER?? ANELKA wanted to sign for LIVERPPOL as well he was virtually begging us.But I don't know if HOULLIER might of been put off with ANELKA'S shenanigans and his rebellious ways because he was known as "LE SULK" And even worse when he played against us he'd always friggen SCORE..SMH
They don't celebrate equalisers like that no more
Ohh..this bring back my good old memories of young-careless me watching liverpool match every saturday night
DIOUF WHAT A JOKE OF A PERSON
Some good players in that team but a team it was not….
Michael Owen, legend of Manchester United
6:22 that didi hamann free kick WOW
I want to see Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United 2003 League Cup Final.
13:00 never seen scholes do that
Remember Murphy
Riise – a left foot from heaven, but did he earn a suspension for ripping his shirt off after every goal?
awww I was 12 years old! remember very well! I Have crying so much after defeat from Chelsea that kept us out from Champions League qualifying round!
maybe mane bobby mo is awesome but heskey baros owen diouf is fantastic 🙂
Why did danny murphy left liverpool? He is a good midfielder. Imagine gerrard and murphy at the centre.
Worst player in our history. EL HADJI DIOUF
Baros could have been so much better