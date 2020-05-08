20 x Guaranteed Team of the Season Premier League Packs!
The Craziest Premier League Guaranteed TOTS Packs in FIFA 20?
I Opened 20 Massive Guaranteed Premier League TOTS Packs!
FIFA Streams
49 thoughts on “What do you get from 20 Guaranteed Premier League Team of the Season Packs?”
I love it how matt tries to make all the l's and makes them wins
Got Mahrez from this and am so happy!
Wow i really got lucky with mané damn english flag everywhere
Recap of video: Shit ton of trent and AWB, shit ton of goalkeepers and one VVD and one Jamie Vardy
Matt how could you admit that madness to happen
Fifa myth: Ludovic Blas is Black on his fifa card but white in game
Today was a very special day…
I got mo salah from my pack ngl I’m very happy wit that
sooo ungratefull he deserved it i guess
Hey Matt. I love you no homo
The guy who gave Ben yedder and got Dean Henderson sounded like he was going to cry.
Matt plz add this in fifa myths .you can make a full team of messi’s
People are genuinely upset about that guy submitting Ben Tedder
Why does you have 4 fifas?
3:13 fn or fm?
Pause on 6:16 most of his team is untradable how's he gonna fit van dijk in?
Rich get richer
Today is a special
Pause the video and look at this 16:17
He has four fifa 20
I got richarlison rate my pack 1-10
Matt please stop saying everyone is so good I was gonna buy totssf Henderson but after your vid he went up by 125k 😂😢😭
Got rashford, dub?
Karma to the guy that submitted 90 Ben Yedder😂😂😂 that’s just unbelievable man.
I got Vardy I was so happy, now my strike force is him and TOTY Ronaldo
Now that's one less Ben tedder to go against
Mr. PC was so annoying 😂
The guy who submitted shapeshifters Ben yedder is a man city fan. That explains it
He could even link him with Icon and Roussillson but he gave him for Dean Henderson.. 🤦♂️
I got mane out of mine i think it’s worth ir
I’m glad he got dean for submitting that Ben yedder it actually made me feel sick🤮🤮
I only watch this guy for some good Fifa news! Other players though, that watch him mainly for his pack opening videos are just naive n stupid! They think he only does these SBCS a few times n gets consistent, amazing pack luck even if they hardly ever can themselves! Most of these dudes are likely to be stupid n gullible teenagers! They basically get fooled by people like Matt on social media, get excited n spend a lot of their own money on Fifa points! Although, they pretty much never get luck nowhere near his n end up wasting their precious, hard earned money while EA laughs it's way to the bank! Most of these youtubers that put out pack opening content from Fifa are most of the time working with EA themselves! You see…as they have quite a big following, EA uses this to their advantage so they can fool n persuade others to spend money after money on points as they both get richer! Please wake up people n don't be so easily fooled by these idiots! Save your money in the future now, specially in these difficult times! 🙏 God bless! 🙏
Aguero open his TOTS PL GUARANTEED 🤩
https://youtu.be/R49DHjqU8Yg
1.47 my heart
What headset do you use matt
Trent is rubbish
bruh the kid sumbitted 90 ben yedder lmao
10:00 LMAO LOOK AT THE RECORD
No Matt no. A repeatable premier league tots pack would fully break the game
I got Jordon Henderson in this and Daglish in my prime icon pack … I’m a United fan ffs
the guy that got rid of ben yedder ss deserved henderson ngl
I jist get mad when matt packs alisson for someone and he says 'I would take it'
During prem tots I got ucl de vrij and I forgot ucl players existed. So you could imagine my reaction
the biggest karma on that kid who submitted ben yedder i felt so bad for him 😭
I packed salah and not excited a bit and have no idea it could be English player
8:09 the record 😭😂
Wan bissaka>Trent
I got dean fucking henderson
I don't know why he says Alexander Arnold a big win 😂😂he crap there only 3 good Liverpool players 😂😂and he not one of them 😂😂😂😂