Premier League restart plan still has a lot of hoops to go through – Ian Darke | ESPN FC





ESPN FC’s Ian Darke and Julien Laurens give the latest updates on the Premier League’s plans to resume play. Darke says the players’ main concern is safety, and public opinion throughout the UK is not in favour of the Premier League’s «Project Restart.» Laurens says he thinks the Premier League will resume, but not until July as players have not been asked how they feel about restarting the season.

