ESPN FC’s Ian Darke and Julien Laurens give the latest updates on the Premier League’s plans to resume play. Darke says the players’ main concern is safety, and public opinion throughout the UK is not in favour of the Premier League’s «Project Restart.» Laurens says he thinks the Premier League will resume, but not until July as players have not been asked how they feel about restarting the season.
35 thoughts on “Premier League restart plan still has a lot of hoops to go through – Ian Darke | ESPN FC”
Jules’ face😂 he’s honestly the only one who speaks with a lot of unbiased sense towards the English game out of all of them
Jules how many players do you think are expecting babies .
Brighton still have a relegation battle on their hands and would prefer the season to be null and void. They oppose playing on neutral grounds. Is it a coincidence that now they have another player who 'tested positive' ? Or am I just cynical? 😉
What they want is football to start and to see Chinese people being hurt
No play, no Pay
Football is not important right now lives are EPL should stop going on about the money and wait and see where we are in late June
Too much of a risk. NULL AND VOID across Europe the solution. NO title( NO WAY ) No relegation. Unofficial illegal INCOMPLETE awarded titles WON'T cut it. Focus on next season. Tough for some but FAIR for the MAJORITY. NULL AND VOID ASAP.
Award scumpool the title they have earned it and void the season
The only solution is for the league to end as it stands. No relegation . Promote teams from the lower division. Scrap the league cup next season. Then relegate teams to bring it back to the current number of teams. This way every team will be happy and there will not be any legal issues. Forget about completing this season. Safeguard the players health.
2 of the brighton players have been well for over 2 months
Liverpool still winning the league
Its never gonna actually happen is it.
If a player Dies of Coronavirus,
His family contracts Virus,
Advocates of resuming Football should be Prisoned.
The prem is getting canceled.
The police can 'police' each ground, they just don't want to. They are doing f-all else at the moment other than handing out occasional fines, though not in my non law/advice following area.
I think it’s clear all player salaries need to be cxled…they are not working, don’t want to work…In any other profession they would not be getting paid by their corporations and would be receiving gov funds like the rest of us for significantly reduced figures
Everyone should remember the 2022 World Cup is in November . So the next 3 years soccer schedule will be mess up
ESPN Surely there are other players and other teams in the Premier league than Liverpool players?…can you please respect other teams and show their players as thumbnails?..maybe you will get a broader fanbase subscribing to ESPN?…Geez…
Remaining fixtures have 8 Penalties Point for a draw 3 for a win quick and effective.
The way Bundesliga maintaining protocols epl should follow protocol.
And should remain positive about the approached yu r going to do
Relegate every team that doesn't want the restart. If they don't want to play Premier league games then send them to the Championship.
If you look closely you can see Jules Bitternessssssssssss
The reason that the premier League hasnt really been as active as other top tier leagues is because in the bundesliga and la liga and maybe seria A there is fierce competition for the title unlike the epl where the biggest issue is the relegation.
Who cares about human lives!! We want to see football, right?!? We are individualistic!!! Why cancel any event at all?!?? We are just brilliant!!!
It’s not fair on a lot of teams . It’s mad times . We are going though probably the worst crisis in living memory. Over 30,000 people have died in 6 weeks. Football is a passion but that’s all. We need to Cancel the Season and hopefully start again probably in November.
A Deadly virus is out there with no cure. Take no risk, lives more important. These behind closed doors bullshit also needs to be stopped. This is not how you win a trophy. The sentiment is long gone already.
If they resume it, they should be fully accountable for their stupidity if one life is gone!
The FA should do what the dutch have done and cancel the season and award European places based on the league position the teams are in
Football behind closed doors for public safety fine. However, any footballer who has breached the lock down restrictions should not be allowed to play for the safety of other players/staff etc.