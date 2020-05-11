Premier League Green Light & Is Rabiot Worth The Risk? (Feat Lee Gunner) | AFTV News Daily

Premier League Get Green Light To Restart & Is Rabiot Worth The Risk? (Feat Lee Gunner) | AFTV News Daily
  2. football will not be returning while people are dying,it's just being dragged out to give a little hope. And Robbie c,mon!! We are of similar age and you remember what a real no 10 is my friend, we thought we brought a Messerschmitt but instead got a doodlebug in ozil

  4. So arsenal aren’t interested in keeping ceballos? Unbelievable tbh! I mean he’s been pretty pants but wasn’t he world class after one decent game against burnley according to u clowns? 😂

  5. Lmao love it when people try defend ozil …… i use to be a fan but he's been trash for a couple of aeasons now ….. people say oh he needs two cdm behind him a quality striker infront of him and two pacey skillful winger out wide and a solid defence……. lmao yeah tell you the truth that's what I would need to be a success as a attacking midfield at arsenal 🤣

  11. Robbie, do you support Arsenal any more or are you just focused on smiling and playing devil's advocate? You've lost yojr perspective and I no longer take anything you say seriously. I do not know what agenda you're peddling today and what your views are anymore. How can you chat so much shit about Ozil? He is useless. You don't care about Arsenal anymore. We are a joke and accept mediocrity.

  13. People don't understand what necessities are. You CAN survive without football, you CAN'T survive without food or healthcare. People have their priorities all wrong in this life… this is an example of a first world problem.

  20. TY if season is cancelled: We could have won the league……….yes i believe that we could have won. TY if season restarts: We can win league if there was more than 10 games to go…………… but still yes i believe that we can win it. MR OPTIMISTIC

  21. how can club owners earn 100s of million every season for so many years n then go bankrupt with lack of income in just one season. no surprise most club owners are billionaires n always will be still if clubs economic condition crashes.

  30. Big up AFTV there is a reason why PSG wanted to keep him, Rabiot has been injured in the first part off the season for Juve. But he is quality and a much better cm than Xhaka I think he would fit us well and to be fair since he fired his mom I have not heard any drama. People matures and grove up for me it's more important to look at what they can bring to team it is up to himself and Arteta to make sure he behaves if we sign him.

  34. Dt & Don Robbie won’t have a bad word said about MrMissing , I can count on one hand how many 9/10 performancess he’s has since he joined from Real. Can’t wait till he goes will free up them silly wages he’s nicking pw . Great video lads ⚪️🔴

