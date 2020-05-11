Premier League Get Green Light To Restart & Is Rabiot Worth The Risk? (Feat Lee Gunner) | AFTV News Daily
AFTV winner of The Best Overall Football Content Creators at The 2018/19 Football Blogging Awards
AFTV is the Unofficial Voice of Arsenal Fans around the world. AFTV is a platform where fans can voice their independent opinions on the greatest football club in the world.
40 thoughts on “Premier League Green Light & Is Rabiot Worth The Risk? (Feat Lee Gunner) | AFTV News Daily”
Robbie do me a favour can you get TD vs LG before the premier league resume please.
football will not be returning while people are dying,it's just being dragged out to give a little hope. And Robbie c,mon!! We are of similar age and you remember what a real no 10 is my friend, we thought we brought a Messerschmitt but instead got a doodlebug in ozil
LG🎯
So arsenal aren’t interested in keeping ceballos? Unbelievable tbh! I mean he’s been pretty pants but wasn’t he world class after one decent game against burnley according to u clowns? 😂
Lmao love it when people try defend ozil …… i use to be a fan but he's been trash for a couple of aeasons now ….. people say oh he needs two cdm behind him a quality striker infront of him and two pacey skillful winger out wide and a solid defence……. lmao yeah tell you the truth that's what I would need to be a success as a attacking midfield at arsenal 🤣
There will be thousands of fans in the streets of Liverpool lol
Sell Xhaka ,30m Torriera 30m ,elneny 5m and Mikhataryan 15m….then get dacoure and partey….that midfield pair would be powerful and they both chip in with goals
Lee's constant defence of Kroenke is embarrassing
Ozil was finished 2 years ago.
Arsenal fanbase are absolute clowns 😂😂.
Robbie, do you support Arsenal any more or are you just focused on smiling and playing devil's advocate? You've lost yojr perspective and I no longer take anything you say seriously. I do not know what agenda you're peddling today and what your views are anymore. How can you chat so much shit about Ozil? He is useless. You don't care about Arsenal anymore. We are a joke and accept mediocrity.
Why are you still promoting this leach
People don't understand what necessities are. You CAN survive without football, you CAN'T survive without food or healthcare. People have their priorities all wrong in this life… this is an example of a first world problem.
Rob holding compared to cannavaro rob holding was a international player
10 Coutinho
Rabiot can defend and attack simultaneously like very few midfielders in Europe. One of the best ball progressors in the world as well.
Robbie be saying moe lester 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣
nobody would watch robbie if it was sky or bbc. this is real fans talk unlike choreographed talks in those mainstream channels.
Discipline is a big thing at Juventus. I mean check Evra's interview on Juve's training. How many players at Juventus have caused drama down the years?
TY if season is cancelled: We could have won the league……….yes i believe that we could have won. TY if season restarts: We can win league if there was more than 10 games to go…………… but still yes i believe that we can win it. MR OPTIMISTIC
how can club owners earn 100s of million every season for so many years n then go bankrupt with lack of income in just one season. no surprise most club owners are billionaires n always will be still if clubs economic condition crashes.
Dennis>Cesc>Santi>Mesut>Kallstrom
if season is cancelled the number of corona victims will rise by millions…………………… all loserfool fans.
DT is one with sense. Troopz is one with common sense. Robbie is one with nonsense.
NASA has said that there is 1 star in sky for every player linked to arsenal and also said that Kroenke is the sun which when appears all the star disappears
Robbie: Lord Bentdner is greater player than CR7 and LM10 cause he has scored a goal in europa league while CR7 and LM10 has not scored single goal in europa league
1:12:44 loooool
Robbie really can't wait till football's back!!😂
Ozil 's hunger for more has been long gone & he has always been a frail, weak engine guy from Jump. Ironic he's got that Lion tatted on his back smh
Big up AFTV there is a reason why PSG wanted to keep him, Rabiot has been injured in the first part off the season for Juve. But he is quality and a much better cm than Xhaka I think he would fit us well and to be fair since he fired his mom I have not heard any drama. People matures and grove up for me it's more important to look at what they can bring to team it is up to himself and Arteta to make sure he behaves if we sign him.
With Age Robbie getting more and more deluded!!
Robbie is so awful when he starts to act like devils advocate. It's just so awful. Hes arguments are so childish. He cant debate when it comes to football
What's the point of you getting guests on when you just overtalk everyone and answer all the comments yourself Robbie?
Dt & Don Robbie won’t have a bad word said about MrMissing , I can count on one hand how many 9/10 performancess he’s has since he joined from Real. Can’t wait till he goes will free up them silly wages he’s nicking pw . Great video lads ⚪️🔴
STOP bringing this idiot and traitor on this channel.
Robbie needs to shut up about Ozil, he’ll criticise him and when others do, he will defend. Quite annoying
1:12:45
Ozil is lazy unfit bored with football and offers nothing and paying his wages has killed our team building for the last two years, Wenger and Gazidis should be investigated by the police for bungs.
Robbie: Fans will practice common sense.
Me: 😑
Carzola played dm for years Bec of ozil, tackle, beat and score and track bk easily better but everyone love ozil