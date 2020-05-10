Footballs restart plan appears to be failing before it’s started. Dynamo Dresden are in quarantine before a game has even begun and Bundesliga players have been testing positive. Brighton Hove Albion also appear to have their own cases and all before ha ball has even been kicked.
Gonzo looks at the fallout from a stuttering initiative.
Support Hammers Chat here:
source Comprar camisetas fútbol baratas para adultos y niños desde 15 € y camisetas oficiales de equipos de fútbol. Clica y Recoge GRATUITO en tienda. camisetas baratas 2018
21 thoughts on “Desperate Premier League plan failing”
Not entirely about death.. this virus could very well impact lung health/capacity even in mild cases
Yeah, It's a pipe dream, seasons done.. best case we can start next
Cant help but notice your dodgy electrical work gonzo just hope it's safe if you need help you would only have to ask can be sorted 😁😁
Well put Gonzo, if the PL ploughs on with a restart and there are infections of players, their families or others associated with the game, the PL will be exposed for what it really is, just a business that is interested in its bottom line.
BBC now reporting that 5 players in Spain and 3 players in Portugal have also tested positive for the virus. The decision to get players back in training is really backfiring now. This is as if the football authorities were just ignoring mother nature and seeing nothing wrong with their plan to play football on an active volcano 🤷
I've not really enjoyed some of you videos lately Gonzo. Starting from your views on player wages, your predictions with regards to the completion of the season. This however was spot on. Lives before money. ⚒
Have a shave you hippie!! 😉😆😁
Just kidding Gonzo. It suits you.
More importantly, have all the beer bottles gone?!
Make everyone redundant at all the clubs and wait til we get a vaccine or a cure. Furlough everyone who aint key worker and lets face it we are doomed. I'm going to train up my lad by the time a vaccine comes round he could be premier league level. It might be harder to make it though because there is only 5 clubs left in England.
The reason for the lockdown was to take the load off the health service. Now we are locking down til a vaccine or a cure. People have moved the goalposts and now we are where we are.
Hello Gonzo, everything your saying is correct, the people in control of football at top are turning this situation into a shambles. Players will not want to play, playing at neutral venues is no no and no fans that's rubbish. Call off the season and plan for the future, because teams will not be able to play full strength sides and how can that be fair for clubs fighting for survival. And west ham stay up which as have said before I enjoy the spurs v west ham games. Love the rivalry and banter.
This season should be cancelled an the PL concentrate on plaining starting the new season later in the year
This season's done mate, and I did wonder who would want to watch a game with no one in the stands anyway?
This has now become a embarrassment you have a bunch of morons running the Premier league who are trying to bully players staff etc to risk there health and there families it's disgusting we should have voided when the French and Dutch leagues did they don't have to put themselves at risk normal people do the tests should be used on care homes NHS and people who have to go back to work to feed there families not on players who are in a position to chose
Do you think German league will backfire? I think after couple of games behind closed doors they will stop the games.
BREAKING NEWS I know someone that works for the fa and he said they have now decided to only relegate west ham United because they don't pay there way for their stadium.
Finance overides safety and health . That the botton line here .
Call the whole farrago off now.
Hi Gonzo , G C , perfect as always, you lot mean a lot⚒
The cuckdown supporting sheeple are failing the plan !
The premier league are trying everything they can
This is why it would have to be held at St. Georges Park
So all players would be away from their families for a whole month
It would be more like a world cup, when (and where) the England squad are away from home together for 6 weeks, staying at their training base for the duration of the tournament.
Each club will take 50 people to St Georges Park, 25 players, and 25 backroom staff – managers/coaches/physios/directors etc
Truth is tho u dont want league returning coz u scared of geting relegated not that u care for there safety ,written allover ur face .