Desperate Premier League plan failing





Footballs restart plan appears to be failing before it’s started. Dynamo Dresden are in quarantine before a game has even begun and Bundesliga players have been testing positive. Brighton Hove Albion also appear to have their own cases and all before ha ball has even been kicked.

Gonzo looks at the fallout from a stuttering initiative.

